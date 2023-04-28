BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE PREVIEW FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 29
FOLLOWING two weeks of frustration for clubs across the county, prospects of play look a lot brighter for tomorrow’s Cornwall Cricket League programme.
No play has been possible in the Premier T20 Kernow Crash, and with just two weekends left before the ECB Cornwall Premier League gets underway, all ten sides are firmly in contention to reach Finals Day.
Werrington have been rained off against Callington and Redruth and will fancy their chances of winning provided they get started at Hayle.
Although Hayle still have last year’s overseas Sam Mycock and have a UK passport holder in Mitchell Oliver, key man Dan Lello has joined Penzance.
However Werrington travel with several missing.
Opening bowlers Dan Barnard and Sam Hockin are both away as is middle-order batsman Mark Gribble, but batsman Ben Jenkin and off-spinner Mark Taskis do return.
Left-arm seamer James Turner is given a debut while youngster Dan Howgill is given another opportunity. Second team skipper Rob Dymond also plays to add some useful late order runs.
WERRINGTON at Hayle: Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Rob Dymond, Dan Howgill, Mark Taskis, Jason Seldon, James Turner.
CALLINGTON have a tough task but are able to name Worcestershire opener Jake Libby in their side for their trip to Wadebridge.
The Pears are without a game in the County Championship this week and Libby has taken the chance to turn out at Egloshayle Park which means neither Roelof van der Merwe or Samit Patel can be involved.
From the side due to take on Camborne last Saturday, seamer Jim Shorten is in for Blaze Eigenmann in the other change.
Wadebridge won the competition last year and have a strong side including county all-rounders James Turpin and Matt Robins, while prolific overseas batsman Kevin Renecke is back for a third summer.
CALLINGTON at Wadebridge: Aidan Libby, Jake Libby, Liam Lindsay, Luke Brenton (capt), Ben Ellis, Ollie Allsop, Ryan Brown, Joe White, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Jim Shorten, Harry Sawyers.
OTHER PREMIER T20 KERNOW CRASH FIXTURES (midday and 3.10pm): Camborne v Redruth (Pool A), Helston v Penzance (Pool B), St Austell v St Just (Pool B).
COUNTY DIVISION ONE FIXTURES (12.30pm): Newquay v Beacon, Paul v Falmouth, Penzance 2 v Truro, Redruth 2 v Grampound Road, Roche v Mullion, St Erme v Lanhydrock (postponed).
DIVISION TWO EAST
Werrington Seconds have had two cancellations so far – at their Callington counterparts and at home to St Blazey – and will hope to make it third time lucky when last year’s runners-up Wadebridge Seconds visit Ladycross.
Both sides are expected to be in and around the promotion shake-up come September so both sides will be keen to get their first win on the board.
Werrington are missing skipper and wicket-keeper Rob Dymond to the first team while three or four of those in the first team this weekend will likely drop down once some return.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v Wadebridge Seconds: Rob May, Marley May, Adam Jenkin, James Adams, Tom Lyle, Mark Hodgson, Dan Warring, Simon Bishop (wkt), Jordan Duke, Ian Searle, Ian Worsnip (capt).
CALLINGTON SECONDS have also had two washouts – the second of which was at Wadebridge last weekend, and welcome promoted St Minver to Moores Park.
St Minver are the only side to have won a game in the division following their victory at Tintagel on the opening day and are sure to provide a tough test.
Callington name a youthful side but are bolstered by the inclusion of opening bowler Alex Mortimore who was unavailable for the first two weekends.
He will be keen to get himself back into the first team in the coming weeks and has an excellent record in the third-tier.
From last year's side, experienced batsman Alex Robinson is captaining the third team while another prolific run-scorer, Peter Tancock, is playing with his son Blake in the thirds.
For St Minver, West Indian overseas Keron Persaud took 4-16 on his debut at Tintagel while spinners Alek Gill and Rob Hawken will provide a real threat for the visitors.
However they must do without key batsmen Ben Hawken and Ryan Pooley and opening bowler Elliot Dodd.
Wicket-keeper Tom Preston-Evans is available again while opening bowler Josh Sanders also comes in.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v ST MINVER: Richard Brown, Tom Neville, Toby May (capt), James Brenton, Chris Simpson, James Moon (wkt), George Wilkinson, Alex Mortimore, Ben Alford, Harvey Poad, Owen Barnes.
ST MINVER at CALLINGTON SECONDS: Antony Ash, Alek Gill, Jonny Centini (capt), Rob Hawken, Keron Persaud, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Karl Daly, Kieran Gill, Josh Sanders, Dean Jeffery, Ben Lamb.
HOLSWORTHY give a debut to South African all-rounder Herschelle Poggenpoel when they welcome Menheniot-Looe to Stanhope Park.
The home side are close to full strength as opener Jack May and skipper Ryan Walter are also back while second team skipper Lyndon Piper is also in with the second team having the weekend off.
With Fraser Priest still unavailable, Matt Shepherd, back from Callington over the winter, will take the gloves and likely bat in the all-important number three position.
HOLSWORTHY v Menheniot-Looe: Jack May, Aiden Gerry, Matt Shepherd (wkt), Jack Greening, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Ryan Walter (capt), Lyndon Piper, Brendan Harris, Rob Mitchell, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
TINTAGEL will hope to get their first win when they welcome promoted Luckett to Butts Field.
The Knights lost their opener to St Minver and will back themselves to beat a side that have just come up.
Skipper Ryan Pooley names a full strength side bar batsman Jordan Burnard as bowler James Ellis also comes back in.
Martin Seldon replaces Burnard and will bat in the top six with wicket-keeper Sam Abbott moving up to Burnard’s spot at three.
Ellis comes in for youngster Rocco Reynolds who was a late replacement for him against St Minver.
TINTAGEL v Luckett: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe, Sam Abbott (wkt), Ryan Pooley (capt), Martin Seldon, Jordan Blanchard, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Matt Pethick, James Ellis.
SOUTH Petherwin are another side yet to play and visit St Blazey.
Skipper Jacob Masters is without wicket-keeper Michael Townsend which means he will take the gloves, and Tom Rickard, but is able to welcome back Cornwall Over 50s batsman Adrian Warne at the top of the order.
Martyn Stenlake is the other addition to the team from the one named to face Holsworthy last weekend.
St Blazey had an excellent campaign last time out following promotion and are particularly good at home, so will provide Petherwin with a stern early-season test.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at St Blazey: Adrian Warne, Michael Bolt, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt, wkt), Phil Pridham, Billy Martin, Martyn Stenlake, Adrian Clements, Kevin Horrell.
BUDE welcome St Austell Seconds to Crooklets with just Thomas Hall missing from their first choice 11.
Skipper Warren Rumble will give debuts to Australian opening bowler Brett Hunter, youngster Harry Dymond and bowling all-rounder James Sharman, while batsman Gordon Wint is back around full-time and will bat in the top four.
St Austell were mid-table last time out and should provide a decent challenge.
BUDE v St Austell Seconds: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Gordon Wint, Matt Williams, Tom Lush (wkt), Andrew De Rosa, James Sharman, Matt Mansbridge, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter.
Division Three East fixtures (1pm): CALLINGTON 3 v Newquay; Grampound Road 2 v Ladock; LAUNCESTON v Saltash St Stephens; Pencarrow v Roche 2; St Austell 3 v Boconnoc; Tideford v St Neot.
Division Four East fixtures (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v Wadebridge 3; Lanhydrock 2 v Grampound Road 3; Liskeard v St Blazey 2; Menheniot-Looe 2 v Bugle; ST MINVER 2 v St Stephen; WERRINGTON 3 v LAUNCESTON 2.
Division Five East fixtures (1pm): Duloe v TINTAGEL 2; GUNNISLAKE v St Austell 4; Newquay 3 v BUDE 2; SOUTH PETHERWIN 2 v Roche 3; St Neot 2 v WERRINGTON 4.
Division Six East fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc 2 v Tideford 2; Luckett 2 v Lanhydrock 3.