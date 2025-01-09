By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
THE Cornwall Cricket Board’s Women and Girls programme started 2025 on a high note with a special Mother and Daughters session held at the Cornwall Cricket Centre on Friday, January 3.
The event brought together mothers and their daughters for an evening filled with fun, bonding, and cricket skills development.
The session was led by Women and Girls Development Lead, Nick Matthews, who guided participants through engaging activities designed to inspire and develop a love for the game.
Building on the success of this event, Cornwall Cricket Board is excited to announce two more sessions at the Cornwall Cricket Centre, scheduled for Friday, January 17 and Friday, January 31.
These sessions are free of charge and open to all interested participants. To book a place, visit www.cornwallcricket.co.ukFor more information about Cornwall Cricket Board’s Women and Girls programme, please contact: Nick Matthews at [email protected]
Reflecting on the evening, Nick Matthews said: We are thrilled to have got this project off the ground. This initiative is one of the ways we are looking to ‘Inspire A Generation of Female Cricketers in Cornwall’. The evening was a great success included people who had never played before. We want to provide opportunities for all to enjoy the game, come and have a go!”
Cornwall Cricket Board managing director, Joe Skinner added: It’s a great initiative and one that gets mums and daughters enjoying an activity together in a safe, welcoming and enjoyable space. The last evening was a success and we welcomed some new people to the game, some for the first time. We hope for the next session to be as successful and we look forward to welcoming more mums and girls into cricket!”
Cornwall Cricket Board remains committed to fostering opportunities for individuals aged five and above to engage with cricket across the county. As the official governing body for cricket in Cornwall, the Board is dedicated to promoting a love for the sport among players of all ages and backgrounds.