IT was so near but so far for Cornwall’s cricketers at Tring on Sunday as they narrowly missed out on winning the NCCA T20 Trophy, losing the final by just four runs, writes Michael Weeks.
Since Cornwall joined the Minor Counties in 1904, there have only been two national titles. The championship in 2012 and the 50 over one-day Trophy in 2015.
A hat trick looked on when Staffordshire, in a first-ever meeting, had been restricted to 119 on a good pitch.
However, Cornwall slipped to 45-4 and with the required run rate increasing lost wickets after 30 were required off the last four overs.
It ended at 115-9 with Joe Phillips top scoring with 32.
Hertfordshire had been comfortably beaten by five wickets in the semi-final after the bowlers again performed well as a unit to bowl the home county out for 117.
A classy unbeaten 66 from Chris Gibson saw Cornwall home with nearly four overs to spare.
Staffordshire demolished Berkshire in the morning semi-final with Nils Priestly hitting a superb 147 not out in their 252-2.
In the Cornwall Premier League, after two rounds, Penzance, St Austell and Helston lead the way with back-to-back victories.
Kiwi Simon Keene hit an unbeaten century to set up a 73-run win for Penzance in the West Penwith derby at St Just.
After taking three wickets Max Waller top-scored with 47 for the hosts.
Gary Bone made an unbeaten 49 as St Austell won by 37 runs at Wadebridge. Kevin Renecke led the way with 33 for the home side.
Promoted Helston’s encouraging start continued at Werrington where they doubled the score from 83-6 to 165 all out despite Adam Hodgson’s 6-33. He also top-scored with 31 but all six Helston bowlers were amongst the wickets to secure a six-run victory.
Callington got off the mark with a 46-run home win over Hayle. Joe White made 57 in the 223 all-out. Tim Marrion made 45 for Hayle.
In the derby at Redruth, the home side made 185 which was enough to beat Camborne by 56 runs. After making 36 Ellis Whiteford took 4-25. Camborne, along with Hayle and Werrington, have lost both opening games.
In County Division One, Paul won the top-of-the-table clash at Truro to remain the only unbeaten team.
Ben Brooks (85no) and Will Trenoweth (45no) put on an unbeaten 78 for the sixth wicket to see Paul reach 225. Harry Phillips made 61 in the Truro reply of 127.
Mullion are up to second after winning a high-scoring game at Penzance Seconds. Ryan Edwards made 132 not out in the home team’s 250-9. It was not enough as Ryan Pascoe (60) led a solid response with victory coming by four wickets.
Falmouth gained a swift nine-wicket home win over St Erme who were bowled out for 69 with newcomer Ben Meek taking 5-35 and South African Marco Biljon 4-34.
There was a reversal on Sunday for St Erme who dismissed Lanhydrock for 50 with Kyle Van Rooyen taking 7-14. Earlier Indian Viraj Hadkar took 6-32 in St Erme’s 152 all out.
Lanhydrock had enjoyed better fortunes on Saturday winning at Grampound Road by 19 runs.
Redruth seconds hit 254-4 at Beacon with Craig Williams making 71. Beacon were dismissed for 139.
Newquay also batted well to hit 277-9 at home to Roche who were dismissed for 150 with Joe Crane taking 5-27.
The Voneus Village Cup Group Final will see Grampound Road take on Roche on June 4. They beat Mount Ambrose and Perranporth respectively in the semi-finals on Sunday.