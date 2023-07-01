Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Preview - Saturday, July 1
AFTER three wins on the spin, Werrington return to league action later when they visit in-form Redruth.
The Reds are up to third in the table after a nine-wicket success over struggling Callington last weekend, while Werrington are now 31 points clear of bottom side Hayle after defeating old rivals St Just.
Werrington travel without key all-rounder Ben Smeeth, who has to work, which means paceman Jordan Duke comes in.
Batsman Ben Jenkin also returns in place of second team skipper Rob Dymond.
Opening bowler Sam Hockin pulled up injured after just one ball against St Just and is unlikely to bowl. But with Smeeth injured, he maybe pushed up to the pinch-hitter role he has been deployed in during the T20s.
WERRINGTON at Redruth: Sam Hockin, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Willis, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
CALLINGTON welcome a Wadebridge side that inflicted a first defeat of the season on Penzance last Saturday, knowing they need a win badly.
Cally have won just one of their opening seven games and their buffer over Hayle is now down to just 12 points.
Callington skipper Luke Brenton does have to do without a professional as Hampshire’s Ian Holland, who has played the last two games, is unavailable, as is Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe.
He is able to welcome back wicket-keeper and vice-captain Fred Wilkinson, batsman Ollie Allsop and leg-spinner Harry Sawyers.
CALLINGTON v Wadebridge: Aidan Libby, Ryan Brown, Liam Lindsay, Ollie Allsop, James Brenton, Luke Brenton (capt), Toby May, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
Other fixtures (1pm): Penzance v Camborne, St Austell v Hayle, St Just v Helston.
COUNTY DIVISION ONELANHYDROCK put in a much-improved display last Saturday despite going down at Roche, and the Bodmin-based club will hope to go one better when Newquay visit.
Newquay are on a two-match winning streak and sit seventh, 40 points adrift of second-placed Truro, while although despite tasting victory just once, Lanhydrock are only four points adrift of third bottom Redruth Seconds.
LANHYDROCK v Newquay: Sam Guerin, Siam Juntakereket, Jamie Eldridge, Ben Attfield, Ryan Butler, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Jack Trethewey, Ross Keast, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
Other fixtures (1pm unless stated): Beacon v Truro, Falmouth v Roche, Grampound Road v Redruth, Lanhydrock v Newquay, Mullion v Redruth, St Erme v Paul (midday).
DIVISION TWO EAST
THE game of the day in the division is at Egloshayle Park as in-form Holsworthy visit fellow high-flyers Wadebridge Seconds.
Both teams have a game in-hand on leaders St Blazey, which will be played in September when the two meet at Stanhope Park.
Holsworthy have won five in a row, while Wadebridge did the same before going down by four wickets at Tintagel last Saturday.
HOLSWORTHY at Wadebridge Seconds: Jack May, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Aiden Gerry, Brendan Harris, Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
ST MINVER produced a shock victory at Tintagel on the opening day, and the two meet again at Menefreda Way looking to keep up their fine campaigns.
Both sides are firmly in the top half although Tintagel have a game in-hand on the sides above them.
St Minver suffered a disappointing reversal at Menheniot-Looe last weekend, but are back to full strength with the exception of captain Jonny Centini, who is injured. Alek Gill takes over for the day.
They do, however, have batsmen Ryan Pooley and Mark Turner back as well as wicket-keeper Tom Preston-Evans.
Tintagel once again have to do without injured opener Tom Parsons, but otherwise are close to full strength.
Batsman Jordan Burnard returns while Joe Parsons and Andrew O’Kelly make rare appearances. Wicket-keeper Sam Abbott, Martin Seldon and Harry Daly drop out.
ST MINVER v Tintagel: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Tom Durrant, Ryan Pooley, Alek Gill (capt), Mark Turner, Keron Persaud, Rob Hawken, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.TINTAGEL at St Minver: Matt Jolliffe (wkt), Simon Harrison, Ryan Pooley (capt), Adrian Pooley, Andrew O’Kelly, Jordan Blanchard, Dan Jn Baptiste, Jordan Burnard, Matt Pethick, Ben Jarram, Joe Parsons.
WERRINGTON Seconds have won just one of their last four games and welcome fellow relegated side Callington Seconds to Ladycross.
While Werrington have been in and out, Callington are up to second and are right in the mix.
Werrington give seamer Nick Oldaker a first appearance of the season as skipper Rob Dymond returns. Jordan Duke (first team) and Mark Hodgson (unavailable) drop out.
Callington bring in batsmen Charlie Coates and Nick Parker plus spinner George Wilkinson and seamer Jim Shorten, as their regular amount of changes continues.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v Callington Seconds: Rob May, Marley May, Hugh Tomkinson, Dan Howgill, George Rickard, Zander Zambuni, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Jason Seldon, Keith Maynard, Nick Oldaker.CALLINGTON SECONDS at Werrington Seconds: Tom Neville (capt), Charlie Coates, Chris Simpson, Peter Tancock, Nick Parker, George Wilkinson, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Jim Shorten, Spencer Ham, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
BUDE enjoyed a remarkable ten-wicket victory over Werrington last weekend after being set 238 to win, but have several missing for their trip to struggling South Petherwin.
The Seasiders have to do without all-rounders Matt Williams and James Sharman amongst others.
Skipper Warren Rumble is back after attending a wedding last weekend, but Petherwin, who were hammered at St Austell Seconds last Saturday, will fancy their chances of a morale-boosting success, particularly as key trio Mike Bolt, Sam Pengelly and Paul Clements are all back, as are Tom Rickard and Phil Pridham.
However, Andrew Brenton is only fit enough to bat which is a big loss to skipper Jacob Masters, who will keep in the absence of injured gloveman Mike Townsend.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Bude: Mike Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Tom Rickard, Jacob Masters (capt, wkt), Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Ollie Peterson, Kevin Horrell.
BUDE at South Petherwin: Wayne Adams, Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Andrew De Rosa, Matt Mansbridge, James Turner, Ryan Chalkley, Mark Whitefield, Brett Hunter, Troy Buckingham.
LUCKETT are all but playing for pride already and face a bottom versus top clash at Chapel Field as St Blazey visit, while the other clash sees Menheniot-Looe welcome St Austell Seconds to Fourgates as they seek a third win on the spin.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON are up to fifth after comfortable wins over St Neot and Tideford, but such is the competitiveness of the division, they are only 22 points clear of second bottom Pencarrow.
Launceston make the long trip down to Newquay Seconds without last week’s centurion Dan Tilley, while all-rounder Jacob Staig and batsman Mark Thomas also make way.
Callington Thirds travelled with just ten down to Grampound Road Seconds last week and suffered an embarrassing 224-run defeat.
Despite that, they are still well-placed in third with games in-hand and name a much stronger side when they head to Roche Seconds.
The two sides then face each other on Sunday as well in their rearranged game from the opening day.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v Pencarrow, Ladock v Saltash St Stephens, St Neot v Grampound Road 2, Tideford v St Austell 3.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
ABSENTEES are hitting Launceston Seconds hard before their top-of-the-table clash with Liskeard.
They name just four of their usual side, meaning bonus points are likely to be the order of the day.
Werrington Thirds lost at Lanhydrock to drop to third, but they will be confident of being back in the top two when they welcome St Minver Seconds.
St Minver are solidly in mid-table following promotion and will travel to Ladycross in buoyant mood.
Other fixtures (1pm): Bugle v Lanhydrock 2, St Blazey 2 v Grampound Road 3, St Stephen v Buckland Monachorum, Wadebridge 3 v Menheniot-Looe 2.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
GUNNISLAKE head to fellow high-flyers Newquay Thirds looking to keep the pressure up on the top two.
Gunni are 28 points behind Newquay in second with Bude Seconds – who have played a game more than both sides – 22 ahead.
Bude’s task this weekend is a home game against an always dangerous South Petherwin Seconds side who are down to seventh.
Werrington Fourths are doing well, particularly at home, and they’re on their travels this weekend when they head to in-form Roche Thirds.
Tintagel Seconds welcome a Foxhole side they were forced to concede to last Sunday, while Holsworthy Seconds could do with a win when they host their St Neot counterparts.
DIVISION SIX EASTLAUNCESTON Thirds are without a game for the second week in a row.
Luckett make the short trip down to Saltash St Stephens as they aim to build on last weekend’s 94-run success over Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
Other fixtures (1pm): Lanhydrock 3 v Tideford 2, Menheniot-Looe 3 v Boconnoc 2.