SOMERSET County Cricket Club have signed Curtis Campher.
The 24-year-old Ireland international will be available for the first five Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures.
The all rounder joined up with the squad ahead of the club’s National County fixture against Cornwall at Truro today.
Curtis has represented Ireland in all three formats of the game, and he has a particularly impressive record in List A cricket. In 49 List A appearances he has scored 1,146 runs at an average of 31 with a top score of 120.
He has been equally successful with the ball in the format, claiming 45 wickets at an average of 33 with a best of four for 46.
After confirming the signing, Somerset’s Metro Bank One Day Cup head coach Paul Tweddle said: “Curtis brings a lot of experience in the format, and he brings a lot of quality.
"With Ben Green getting a late call-up to The Hundred we felt that it was important to bring in an all-rounder who would offer quality with the bat, the ball and in the field.
“The Metro Bank One-Day Cup will give Curtis, and all the other players in the squad, the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of some good crowds and hopefully he can play a part in us performing well in the competition.”
Ahead of arriving at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Curtis said: “Playing in England is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while and I’m looking forward to challenging myself over the next few weeks.
“Obviously, Somerset have just won the Vitality Blast and it would be incredible to help play a part in the club clinching more silverware this summer.
“I’ve been made aware that Somerset is a club with a good tradition in limited overs cricket and I hope that I can contribute to that continuing.”