CALLINGTON will get their ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign underway on May 3 with a local derby against Werrington at Moores Park.
The Greens enjoyed a productive 2024, winning the Hawkey Cup and finishing second to Penzance in the race for the league title.
Graham Wagg’s side have been bolstered over the winter with the signings of Cornwall pro Max Tryfonos and former Notts second team batsman Xavier Clarke and will hope to challenge Penzance once again.
They are then on their travels on consecutive weekends as they first make the long trip to St Just before heading down the A30 to Redruth.
Cally are back at home with an always awkward clash against St Austell on May 24 before rounding off the month with the visit of a much-changed Penzance.
Promoted Grampound Road welcome Cally on June 7 before the first half ends with successive home games against Truro and Wadebridge before going to Helston.
The fixtures are then played in the same order during the second half with Helston providing the final day opposition on Saturday, August 30.
There are three Cornish Times clubs in Division Two East which again looks difficult to call on paper.
Promoted Luckett welcome St Blazey to Chapel Field on matchday one followed by a clash at fellow new boys St Austell Thirds.
Callington Seconds head across the border to a new-look Holsworthy outfit, while Lanhydrock have a tough task as they go to relegated Wadebridge Seconds for a local derby.
The Bodmin outfit welcome St Minver on matchday two, while it’s also derby day at Moores Park as Cally entertain their Werrington counterparts.
Luckett, who have re-signed Luke Brenton and convinced hard-hitting batsman Toby May to join from Cally, welcome their neighbours on June 14 with the return on matchday 15.
Lanhydrock host Callington on the final day, while Luckett’s task on August 30 is an away clash at St Minver.
Four Cornish Times clubs are in Division Three East and there’s a first meeting in a long time between Menheniot-Looe and Saltash on matchday one.
While Menheniot were a Premier League club once upon a time, Saltash – renamed over the winter from Saltash St Stephens – have risen up through the ranks from Tamar League cricket to establish themselves in the fourth tier in the last couple of seasons, all while trying to improve facilities as they look to continually grow.
For Menheniot, it’s the first time in more than 30 years they have played at Step Four of the Cornish system and will hope to be in the mix come the season’s end.
Callington Thirds make the short trip along the A388 to Launceston while Boconnoc go to Roche.
Matchday two has another local derby as Cally welcome Menheniot-Looe to Lux Park, home of Liskeard CC, where they will play all of their fixtures, while Boconnoc entertain Launceston and Saltash welcome Roche.
Callington make it a hat-trick of derbies when they go to Boconnoc on May 17.
The final day games see Callington entertain Roche, Saltash and Menheniot-Looe visit Grampound Road Seconds and Ladock respectively and Boconnoc head to the North Cornwall coast to tackle relegated Tintagel who came down alongside South Petherwin, Ladock and Menheniot-Looe.
To view the fixtures from Premier down to Division Three in full, visit www.cornwallcricket.co.uk