CALLINGTON will give a debut to Hampshire batsman Nick Gubbins when they welcome St Austell on Saturday in the ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm).
Cally, who already have Jake Libby (Notts), Samit Patel (Notts) and Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) signed on, are missing the trio with Libby out injured and Patel and van der Merwe turning out for their counties in the T20 Blast. With Gubbins not part of the Hampshire side for the competition at present, he is set to make several appearances in the coming weeks.
Gubbins, 29, spent the majority of his career at Middlesex and has made 109 First Class appearances in total with an average of nearly 35.
He’s particularly excelled in 50-over cricket with an average a shade over 40, and can also send down some useful leg-spin if required.
Gubbins has a highest first class score of 201 not out and plundered 1,409 runs in Middlesex’s County Championship success back in 2016.
Since then runs haven’t come quite as freely as he would have liked, but the left-hander has been playing for Hampshire in this year’s County Championship Division One campaign, making six appearances where he has struck two half centuries and an unbeaten 125 against Northants at the Ageas Bowl.
Earlier this week he made 55 as captain for Hampshire Seconds against their Middlesex counterparts in the Second Eleven T20 competition.
Cally skipper Luke Brenton said: “Nick is a quality player and made a century for England Lions against India, and has a First Class double hundred to his name.
“Having a pro in our side each week gives us that extra bit of quality and experience to boost us through games and hopefully help us pick up more wins.
“They compliment our already talented side really well and we’re looking forward to welcoming Nick to the club later in the week!”