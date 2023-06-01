Cally, who already have Jake Libby (Notts), Samit Patel (Notts) and Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) signed on, are missing the trio with Libby out injured and Patel and van der Merwe turning out for their counties in the T20 Blast. With Gubbins not part of the Hampshire side for the competition at present, he is set to make several appearances in the coming weeks.