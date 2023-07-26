CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced yet another pro signing for the final seven games of the Cornwall Cricket League season.
The Moores Park outfit are firmly in a relegation battle in the ECB Cornwall Premier League and have entrusted former Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg to keep them in the top flight.
He will share pro duties with Hampshire’s USA international Ian Holland who last week struck an unbeaten 138 in the South Coast county’s victory over Nottinghamshire.
Wagg, 40, was an excellent county performer for all three counties he’s played for with his left-arm swing bowling and hard-hitting in the lower order, and was Shropshire’s professional for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Wagg, who now bowls spin as well, follows in the footsteps of Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe, Nottinghamshire’s Jake Libby and Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins in turning out for Callington.
They also registered Notts’ former England international all-rounder Samit Patel, however he has yet to play.
Callington have also announced the signing of top order batsman Shiraz Husain who has moved to the area.
Both could make their debuts when they welcome champions Penzance on Saturday (1pm).