CALLINGTON and Werrington returned to action on Saturday in the ECB Cornwall Premier League following the previous weekend’s washout with contrasting fortunes.
Cally are now firmly embroiled in a relegation battle with Hayle after a disastrous weekend.
While they picked up just two points from an eight-wicket hammering by champions Penzance having been bowled out for just 110, Hayle produced a shock away victory at Redruth to wipe away the 11-point difference going into the game.
As a result, they are now four points clear with six games to go.
Cally’s total was made possible by 52 from new pro Graham Wagg, but despite Aidan Libby taking a couple of late wickets, that was as good as it got.
At Ladycross, Werrington moved up to fifth in the table as they saw off Camborne by 42 runs.
Half centuries from Mark Gribble (65) and Adam Hodgson (52) plus useful contributions from John Moon (43) and Ben Jenkin (25) got them up to 233-8, a score Camborne never seriously threatened.
Mark Taskis took 4-55 with his off-spin while the rest of the bowlers kept it tight.
Penzance away is Werrington’s task this Saturday while Callington visit third-placed St Austell.