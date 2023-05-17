SOMERSET bowler Jack Brooks is set to join Worcestershire on a short-term loan.
The experienced seamer will join up with his New Road team-mates for their LV= Insurance County Championship match against Leicestershire this week where his loan deal will cover County Championship cricket only.
Brooks joined Somerset in 2019 and has claimed over 100 wickets for the county across the formats since his arrival.
Somerset drector of cricket Andy Hurry explained the rationale behind the decision. "We feel that it is important for Jack to be playing the highest level of competitive cricket he can, and with First XI Championship opportunities limited for him at this time, this County Championship opportunity fits really well for both Jack and the club’s needs right now.
“All three parties involved will benefit from this short-term loan, and we look forward to welcoming Jack back to the Cooper Associates County Ground following Worcestershire’s match against Leicestershire.”