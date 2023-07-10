ENGLAND international Dom Bess has rejoined Somerset on a short-term loan deal as they prepare for T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.
He has gone straight into the Somerset squad for the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Hampshire at Taunton which begins today.
The 25-year-old SCCC Academy graduate, who also represented Devon with distinction, made his Somerset debut against Pakistan at the Cooper Associates County Ground in 2016 and went on to make 26 First Class appearances for the County, claiming 79 wickets and scoring over 750 runs before joining Yorkshire in 2020.
He made his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2018 and to date has featured in 14 red-ball games for England, taking 36 wickets and scoring over 300 runs.
On Saturday, he was playing for Sidmouth in the Devon Cricket League.
Bess said: “Somerset is a county that will always be close to my heart and I’m excited to have the opportunity to return to the club where my cricketing journey began.
“It’s a short-term arrangement allowing myself an opportunity to play First Class cricket, and I hope that I can play a part in helping Somerset win some cricket matches before hopefully returning to Yorkshire.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is delighted to have secured the services of a player that he knows well.
“Dom is a quality cricketer, and he knows what it means to represent Somerset County Cricket Club,” he explained.
“He knows the group of players that we have here, and he has the ability to make a real difference for us on the field.
“We’ve had a number of injuries recently, and we are also very mindful of the learnings taken from 2022 leading into Finals Day, so to be able to bring a player of Dom’s class and experience back on this short-term loan is very much appreciated, and we are grateful to Yorkshire CCC for enabling this to occur.”