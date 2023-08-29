SOMERSET batsman George Bartlett will leave the club when his contract expires this winter and join Northamptonshire..
The 25-year-old Academy graduate and former Millfield School pupil made his Somerset debut in 2017 and has represented the club on more than 90 occasions across the three formats of the game.The former England Under-19 international and 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup winner feels that the time is right for a new challenge.
“I think that the time is right for me to look at new opportunities and have a bit of a re-set,” he said. “This will allow me to do that and I’m looking forward to the new challenge which I can hopefully grab with both hands."Somerset has been a massive part of my life and I’ve made some great memories here. There are great people at the club. I’ve been here since I was about nine years old, and I’ve loved every minute."The Somerset supporters are the best in the country, and I’d like to thank them for backing me and the club over the years.”
Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry added: "On behalf of everyone at Somerset County Cricket Club we would like to thank George for all his contributions during his time with us, from playing County age group cricket through to earning his place on the professional staff. "He can be proud of the part he played in our history over recent years, and the contributions he has made in our success on the field. I know he moves onto the next chapter of his career with very fond memories of his time here."After speaking with George, a fresh challenge with the opportunity of stronger white-ball opportunities is something we both agree is important for his career ambitions and development."We wish George all the very best for his future career and look forward to welcoming him back to the Cooper Associates County Ground.”