Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry added: "On behalf of everyone at Somerset County Cricket Club we would like to thank George for all his contributions during his time with us, from playing County age group cricket through to earning his place on the professional staff. "He can be proud of the part he played in our history over recent years, and the contributions he has made in our success on the field. I know he moves onto the next chapter of his career with very fond memories of his time here."After speaking with George, a fresh challenge with the opportunity of stronger white-ball opportunities is something we both agree is important for his career ambitions and development."We wish George all the very best for his future career and look forward to welcoming him back to the Cooper Associates County Ground.”