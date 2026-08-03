Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, August 1
SALTASH Seconds remain top of the table after easing past fellow promotion hopefuls South Petherwin Seconds by 79 runs at Chapel Field.
The Ashes slipped from 105-1 to 143-7, but debutant Harry Larmour’s 21 helped them reach 193-9 from their 40 overs.
The visitors collapsed from 51-1 to 91-9 before digging in to finish on 114-9. Seamers Andy Dore (4-26) and Ryan Bailey (3-22), the latter who earlier made 37, shared seven wickets.
St Neot Seconds chased down St Austell Fourths’ 238-2 at Wheal Eliza as Malcolm Copplestone’s unbeaten 75 was added to by Stephen Rowe (59) and Stephen Hayes (39no).
Boconnoc Seconds remain on course for promotion from Division Seven following a 130-run success over Launceston Thirds.
Adam Piper smashed 85 from just 35 balls in their 288-5, while opener Paul Crocker (81no) and David Kendall (56) both made half centuries. In reply, Martin Kendall took 2-24 as the visitors finished on 158-5.
Saltash Thirds eased past their Luckett counterparts by 74 runs at Stoke Climsland.
Ben Lindsay’s 52 was the backbone of their 161-9 as Dave Colwill took 2-14 from his seven overs.
Martin Budge (20) and Martin Bloomfield (23no) were the only batsmen to pass 20 in reply as Andrew Rennie (4-39) and Charlie Carter (3-10) cashed in.
Menheniot-Looe Thirds were comfortably beaten by seven wickets by Lanhydrock Thirds at Duloe.
Mark Delbridge led the way in their 155 all out as Jeyendiran Rajakulendiran (4-27) and Phil Elkins (3-22) did most of the damage.
Rajakulendiran (74) and Elkins (34) then knocked off most of the chase despite Chris James’ 3-20.
Tideford’s twos lost by 205 runs at home to leaders Buckland Monachorum Seconds who made 359-1. Mark Everett (44) and Josh Hall (32) showed some fight.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.