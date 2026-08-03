Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three, Four and Five East round-up – Saturday, August 1
SALTASH took a giant step towards the title after winning at nearest challengers South Petherwin on Saturday.
Dave Bolland (3-31) helped reduce the hosts to 29-4 before Petherwin recovered to post 192 all out, off-spinner Ben Hutson claiming 3-42.
The Ashes were missing their regular top three, however reached 106-2 thanks to Matt Petherbridge (41) and the returning Richard Townsend (33).
The visitors fought back to make it 132-5, but Darshan Sathish’s 43 and bits and pieces from Bolland (19no) and Jack Roberts (12no) got the job done.
They are 36 points clear of third-placed St Austell Thirds, who surprisingly were beaten at Grampound Road Seconds.
Boconnoc’s survival hopes took a huge blow as they were thrashed by eight wickets at St Blazey Seconds.
Only Gary Spencer (25) and Ryan Greenslade with a rapid 41 from just 26 balls got started in their 121 all out which the hosts had no problem knocking off.
They face a must-win clash this Saturday at home to Ladock who lost to visiting Duloe.
After Dick Turpin’s miserly early spell (0-16 off 9) it was sons Thomas (3-24) and William (3-30) that gave the visitors momentum to restrict the hosts to 184-9.
Thomas then made 50 opening the batting and with Mack Eldershaw making 51 from number three, they cruised to victory helped by 25 from James Oates.
St Neot remain top of Division Four despite a three-wicket defeat to visiting Callington Seconds.
The hosts made 214-6 from their 45 overs led by 68 from David Eldridge as teenagers Stephen Skews (2-34) and Kieran Welch (2-37) took braces.
Cally won it with two balls to spare despite Ted Dyer (3-39) and David Brice (2-38) sharing five wickets. Tom Neville (40), Liam Hunn (39) and Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (37no) got the Greens over the line.
Liskeard stay fourth but within 20 points of top spot after seeing off winless Tideford.
Brijesh Desai’s 6-21 from his nine overs kept the visitors to just 121 all out - as only Dan Robotham (38) and David Lockett (21) passed 20.
The hosts slipped to 50-3 with Lockett (2-20) causing problems, but Andrew Ware (38no) and Sachin Kumar (50no) ensured a seven-wicket victory.
In Division Five East, Reuben Crawford struck 100 not out but Menheniot-Looe Seconds’ promotion hopes are all but over after a six-wicket defeat at their Launceston counterparts.
They are now 39 points behind Lanhydrock Seconds who eased to victory by 85 runs at Gunnislake.
The visitors struggled to 170 all out despite Alfie Wilson’s 53 as Dan Pethick claimed 5-37, but with danger man Pethick making just nine, the hosts were undone by Brian Barnicoat (4-30) and Nizam Azeez (4-23).
Luckett Seconds must make up a 36-point deficit to avoid relegation after a six-wicket defeat at rock bottom Holsworthy Twos.
Luckett mustered just 46 all out after being 29-0, before Keira De Villiers took 3-16 in reply.
Pencarrow took the last two wickets without conceding a run to earn a tie at leaders Buckland Monachorum having been dismissed for 130.
Only Isaac Jago (25) and Tristan Jago (36no) gave them a sniff before the latter, plus Loic Pennington, Jake Boyling and Jack Carter kept them in it. Chairman Eddie Thomson then struck to the delight of the visitors.
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