Peter Siddle is set to return to Somerset this summer.
The Australian fast bowler made a big impression with the club last season and will be returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground for the start of the season through to the end of July.
He will be available for the LV= Insurance County Championship and the Vitality Blast during this time.
Siddle was outstanding in red-ball cricket in 2022 and claimed 27 First Class wickets for Somerset at an average of 23.92 with a best of six for 51 against Surrey.
He also impressed with the white ball, taking 17 Vitality Blast wickets at an average of 17.88 with a best of three for 10.
The former Australian international, who claimed 221 wickets in 67 Tests, also played a valuable mentoring role to the club’s young bowlers last summer.
Regarding his return, Siddle said: “I loved my time at Somerset last summer and when the opportunity to go back came about there was never any doubt that I would take it. It’s a great club with great people and the members and supporters are outstanding..
“I was made to feel like a part of the family as soon as I arrived and I’m looking forward to joining up with the boys again in a few months’ time.
“Hopefully, I can contribute to Somerset having a big summer in 2023.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is pleased to have secured the services of such a quality performer once again.
“Peter was phenomenal for us on and off the field last year. His contributions on the pitch and in the dressing room were of the very highest order.
"He is a proven winner who will contribute significantly on the field, and with his vast experience will also play a huge role in the development of our aspiring bowlers.
“During his time with us previously, he established an excellent rapport with his teammates, the coaches, our staff and our members.
"He will be a valuable addition to our squad this summer and we look forward to welcoming him back to do what he does best in a Somerset shirt in 2023.”