AUSTRALIA’S Over 60s team are coming to the Duchy to play the Cornwall Over 60s team which won their regional group competition last year, writes Bob Fleming.
The fixture will take place at Truro Cricket Club, Boscawen Park, tomorrow, starting at 1pm.
It’s a rare occasion when Cornwall get to take on Australia at any sport, so it’s a big day in the annals of Cornish cricket.
Tn the morning there will be an organised walk in support of the Bob Willis Memorial Fund, set up to support awareness of Prostate Cancer.
There’s even talk of a Bob Willis impersonation competition – if you think you can re-create Bob Willis’ iconic bowling action, this is the chance to show the world.