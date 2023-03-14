Somerset County Cricket Club have announced that the Ashes ODI between England and Australia at the Cooper Associates County Ground on July 18 has sold out.
The remaining 100 tickets were snapped up over the weekend meaning that this is the first ever Women's International to sell out at the home of Somerset County Cricket Club.
It's also the first match of the Ashes series to sell out.
SCCC commercial director Caroline Herbert said: "I am absolutely delighted that our Women’s Ashes fixture has sold out.
"It is further evidence of the broadening appeal of women’s sport and testament to the quality of cricket played.
"As a club, we are committed to growing this interest further and will have ample opportunity this summer as the Cooper Associates County Ground will play host to five Western Storm games and one Somerset Women’s fixture.
"Given our long-standing relationship with the England Women’s team, Somerset is the spiritual home of women’s cricket and we will continue to give our backing to the promotion of the women’s game at all levels, from grass roots to international cricket."