KASEY Aldridge has signed a contract extension with Somerset.
The 22-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire in the winter, has signed a two-year extension which will keep him at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Kasey joined the Somerset Academy in 2018 after spending two years on the Potential Somerset Player Programme and signed his first professional contract in August 2019.
The fast bowler and middle order batter, who was educated at Millfield School and developed his game at Brislington CC and Bath CC, has progressed through the Somerset CCC Age Group Pathway and England Under 19s, where he featured for his country in the U19 World Cup.
Kasey made his Somerset debut in the County Championship against Leicestershire in July 2021 and has since become an important member of the First XI squad across all formats.
He made his maiden First Class century at Old Trafford earlier this year and featured in Somerset’s Vitality Blast final victory against Essex at Edgbaston earlier this month.
After signing his extension, Kasey said: “I’m very happy to have signed an extension and I’m delighted to have secured a contract for the next two years.
"Somerset County Cricket Club means a lot to me and the badge represents a number of things, not least the amount of hard work that myself and all the people around me have put in over the years.
“When you play for Somerset, you know that you’re representing a lot of people. To be able to represent my county for my family and all the people in the South West is massive for me.
“In the next few years, we want to achieve more of what we did at Edgbaston recently. We all want to win more trophies, especially that big one. To win the County Championship is a massive aspiration for me and the rest of the boys in the squad as well.”
Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said: “In the last few years we have seen Kasey’s high potential really evolve. In a short space of time, he has become an integral member of the First XI squad across all three formats of the game.
"Last year he was pivotal in the One-Day Cup and broke into the County Championship team. This season we have seen Kasey make important contributions for our Vitality Blast-winning team and play an influential role in our County Championship side.
“He is a player with a very high ceiling who has the ability to change the course of a game with the ball, the bat and in the field.
"We are really excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Kasey on his journey to fulfilling his aspirations and goals within the game.”