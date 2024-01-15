SOMERSET'S Tom Abell has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2026 season.
The 29-year-old, who played his club cricket for Taunton and attended Taunton School, has pledged his future to the club by signing a two-year extension. His current deal was due to expire at the end of 2024.
After agreeing the deal, Exeter University graduate Tom said: “Obviously, I’m delighted to be extending my stay with the club. There’s been a bit of a change in the last month or so, but I can now just focus on playing and getting the best out of myself for Somerset.
“I’m a Somerset boy and when I was young, I dreamt of playing for the club. I’ve been fortunate to grow up here, and watching Somerset was inspirational for me as a kid. I’ve been lucky enough to represent the club for almost 10 years, and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.
“Playing for Somerset means a lot to me, and I know that it means a lot to my family and friends. We experienced success last summer and we are all looking to build on that over the next few years. Hopefully, I can play my part in that.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is delighted that such an important player will be extending his future with the club.
“Tom has become something of a talisman for Somerset over recent years,” he said. “He is a player who epitomises everything that it means to play for the club. He has developed into a genuinely exceptional multi-format cricketer and is more determined than ever to ensure that Somerset are competing for silverware on all fronts.
“We couldn’t be happier that he will remain at the club that he is so passionate about for the foreseeable future.”