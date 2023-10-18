The second session saw Cornwall again take two wins and a draw, with Simon Lees, Mark Slack and Percy Tripp 9-9 in the Triples, Morgan Lees, Ray Jeffery, Richard Kerr & Neil Gribble 11-5 and Sandra Worton, John Worton, Nicholas Truscott & Peter Hore 14-4 in the Fours. Cornwall led 10-6 at the interval.