By Sue Biscoe
CORNWALL finished off the season in style over the weekend of March 22 and 23, completing an impressive unbeaten run to become Badminton England’s South West Division champions.
They gained promotion after excellent victories over Avon, Berkshire and Guernsey, giving them an amazing 23-point advantage over their nearest rivals.
Before the final set of matches, Cornwall had comprehensively beaten teams from Devon, Somerset, the Isle of Wight and another Avon team, 11-0 in each match to have a healthy lead, but needed to win enough games to secure promotion.
This young, talented team proceeded to win the majority of remaining games and can be very proud of their efforts this season, and will look forward to playing at a higher level next year.
The squad was: Hope Warner (Illogan), Joanna Vyvyan (Camborne), Melissa Lin (Truro), Jess Hargrave (Somerset), Milo Semonin (Illogan), Liam Sillifant (Launceston), Guy Michell (St Austell), Jack Dyer, Elliot Dyer and Harry Dyer (all Truro).