By Bill Hooper
FOLLOWING Tuesday night’s training session at Bodmin RFC, Cornwall Women wasted no time in announcing their side to travel to Stockton RFC to take on Durham in Sunday’s Gill Burns Cup semi-final(1pm).
Cornwall coach Jo Holden explained how they broke the news to the squad.
Talking on Wednesday, she said: “The news that we had gone through was only released by the RFU late in the afternoon, so we were keen to make sure that the girls heard it first from us at last night’s training session. As you can imagine they were thrilled and excited to learn the news.
“We now have only a few days not only to prepare the squad but also for our backroom staff to get the logistics of a trip to Durham sorted, the girls are up for the challenge and looking forward to playing against another county in a national semi-final.
“As you would expect we have gone largely with the team that played against Somerset, although Emily Kneale (Launceston) and Amy Bunt (Ivybridge) who were both unavailable last time out, come back into the matchday 22 for this trip.
The winners will meet either Hampshire or Eastern Counties in the final at Twickenham on Women’s FinalsDay on Sunday, June 16.
CORNWALL WOMEN: Tia Larson (Bude), Millie Chaston (Ivybridge), Lily Relton (Truro), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Becky Bennett, Meg Okey (both Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude); Caitlin Eddy (Helston), Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold (all Launceston), Caitlin Milliken (Ivybridge), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock). Replacements: Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Emily Kneale, Abigail Smith, Joey Sandercock, Amy Warman (all Launceston), Amy Bunt (Ivybridge).
Travelling Reserves: Rachel Hicks (Launceston), Emily Carbis (Devonport Services).