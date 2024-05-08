CORNWALL Women have announced their team for Sunday’s opening Gill Burns County Championship clash with Hampshire at Truro RFC (2.30pm).
The Black and Gold have included four Launceston players – Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold and scrum-half Amy Warman, while Bude’s Tia Larson is named at outside-centre for the Division Two opener which is a repeat of last year’s semi-final that Hampshire won 38-0 at Launceston. Hampshire eased past Eastern Counties 53-8 in the final.
Ivybridge’s Nicole Rowland starts either side of Launceston duo Jenna Arnold and Kim Upcott in the front row ahead of second rows Megan Arnold (Launceston) and Caitlin Milliken (Truro).
The back row is made up of Rosie Ninnis, Elizabeth Langton and Roberta Smith-Scotland who play for Penryn, Ivybridge and Plymstock respectively.
Warman’s half-back partner is Ivybridge fly-half Megan Okey while Larson lines up with Truro’s own Lily Renton at inside-centre.
Ivybridge duo Rebecca Bennett and Millie Chaston are on the wings with club mate and skipper Amy Bunt at full-back.
The seven-strong replacements bench includes Launceston backs Joey Sandercock and Abigail Smith with Bude scrum-half Lisa Allin also named.
The four forwards options are Emily Carbis (Devonport Services), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Vicki Doidge (Launceston) and Paige Clarke (Penryn).
Entry at St Clements Hill is £5 with under 16s getting in for free.
CORNWALL: Amy Bunt (capt), Millie Chaston (both Ivybridge), Tia Larson (Bude), Lily Relton (Truro), Rebecca Bennett, Megan Okey (both Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston), Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold (both Launceston), Caitlin Milliken (Truro), Rosie Ninnis (Ivybridge), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock). Replacements: Emily Carbis (Devonport Services), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Vicki Doidge (Launceston), Paige Clarke (Penryn), Lisa Allin (Bude), Joey Sandercock, Abigail Smith (both Launceston).