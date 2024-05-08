The Black and Gold have included four Launceston players – Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold and scrum-half Amy Warman, while Bude’s Tia Larson is named at outside-centre for the Division Two opener which is a repeat of last year’s semi-final that Hampshire won 38-0 at Launceston. Hampshire eased past Eastern Counties 53-8 in the final.