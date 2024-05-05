By Gareth Davies
CORNWALL RLFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of forward Courage Mkuhlani from divisional rivals Midlands Hurricanes.
The 20-year-old will spend the next month at the Memorial Ground although under the terms of his loan agreement, will not be permitted to feature when Cornwall face the Hurricanes in Birmingham next Sunday, May 12.
Mkuhlani made two appearances for the Hurricanes last term, as part of a dual-registration partnership between the club had with Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.
During the close season, Mkuhlani left the Jungle to join Midlands on a permanent basis. He was named 18th man when the Hurricanes travelled to the Duchy to face off against the Choughs last month.
“Courage further strengthens us in the middle of the park,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“We are still a bit banged up in that area of the park ahead of the game against Rochdale on Sunday. Courage is a player that was at Wakefield and Castleford so we are excited to see what he can do in a Cornwall shirt.
“I would like to place on record my thanks to Mark (Dunning, Midlands Hurricanes head coach) for his assistance and to our general manager John Beach for getting this over the line.”
Meanwhile, the Choughs have also extended Josh Rhodes’ loan from Batley Bulldogs until the end of 2024 Betfred League 1 season.
The prop forward joined Cornwall on a two-week loan last month and featured matches against Midlands Hurricanes and Workington Town, from the interchange bench.
In the Choughs’ defeat to the Cumbrians, Rhodes was voted the supporters’ player of the match and he was also denied a first senior try by a marginal refereeing decision.
“We took our time to have a good look at Josh,” Abbott added. “It was difficult for him in the game against Midlands because all over the park, we were second best.
“Against Workington, Josh was excellent and at half-time, I thought to myself ‘I want this kid for the rest of the season’.
“Again, thanks to the endeavours of John Beach and everyone at Josh’s parent club Batley, we have been able to get this deal over the line.”