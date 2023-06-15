A TEAM of 40 athletes have been selected to represent Cornwall at the South West Schools Championships at the Exeter Arena on Saturday following the County Championships held at Par Athletics Track last weekend.
A total of 21 different schools are represented, including Five Islands School on St Mary's in the Scillies.
Junior Girls: 100m – Nevie Tamblyn (Wadebridge); 200m –Nevie Tamblyn, Charlotte Doney (Launceston). Amy Ratcliffe (Penrice); 800m – Serena Clarke (Bodmin), Megan Laval (Penryn); 1500m – Ava Sutton (Penair); Long Jump – Elodie Partington-Nash (Falmouth); Javelin – Elena Guerrero-Carey (Penryn); Discus – Isabelle Doney (Launceston), Charlotte Doney; Shot – Lara Harrold (Penair).
Intermediate Girls: 100m – Freya Howard (Richard Lander), Grace Kelly (Penryn); 200m – Cara Ellis (Falmouth), Grace Kelly; 1500m – Holly Reid (Saltash); 300m hurdles – Poppy Northcott (Torpoint); Long Jump – Cara Ellis.
Senior Girls: 100m – Bo Rason Callywith); 400m hurdles – Kate Gray (Torpoint); High Jump – Kim Knight (Truro College); Pole Vault – Bo Rason; Discus – Hannah Clemo (Truro College); Jemma Kearney (Truro College); Hammer – Hannah Clemo.
Junior Boys: 100m – James Phillips (Helston), Isaac Brandwood (Penryn), Dan Baker (Fowey); 200m – Luke McAffery (Tretherras), Isaac Brandwood; 800m – Josh Bloxham (Torpoint); 1500m – William Pearce (Penrice); Long Jump – Alfie Jones (Penair); High Jump – James Phillips; Triple Jump – Theo Francois (Penryn); Shot – Theo Francois.
Intermediate Boys: 100m – Sawyer Wragg (Bodmin), Alex Chamberlain (Wadebridge), Sonny Lee-Hirst (Camborne); 200m – Sawyer Wragg, Alex Chamberlain. Liam Higgins (Budehaven); 800m – Ethan Lusty (Tretherras); 3000m – Kenny Gibson (Five Islands); High Jump – Alex Pinckston (Penrice), Lewis Worrall (Penryn); Discus – Elliot Wearne (Humphry Davy); Shot – Elliot Wearne.
Senior Boys: 100m – Connel McCarthy (Duchy), James Wheeler (Launceston); 200m – Connell McCarthy; 400m – Joe Wheeler (Launceston); High Jump – Fin Thurman (Truro College); 1500m – Blake Grant-Williams (Truro College).