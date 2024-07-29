By Gareth Davies
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE (ROUND 18)
Newcastle Thunder 34 Cornwall RLFC 44
CORNWALL picked up their first win since early June as Betfred League One’s basement dwellers were defeated on Tyneside.
The Choughs broke both their tries and points scored in a match record with their victory which was thoroughly deserved.
And come the final reckoning the winning margin should have been far wider but huge credit must to go Newcastle, who took advantage of every opportunity Cornwall presented them with.
Thunder’s afternoon started on the back foot even before the kick-off when on loan stand-off Dave Gibbons was hurt in the warm-up. The Batley man was helped from the pitch in real discomfort and his place in the team was taken by 18thman Josh Stoker.
In searing heat and in front of a healthy 300 plus crowd, with at least a third of those in attendance cheering on the men in black and gold, it was Cornwall who struck first.
Nathan Cullen powered onto a flat ball from Bailey Black to open the score with Cameron Brown converting. But Newcastle responded almost immediately when Elliot Shaw finished off a powerplay move out wide.
Alex Donaghy restored parity but the lead was short lived as Cornwall struck twice in quick succession. Firstly, Cullen scored a second in almost identical fashion before Harry Aaronson, making his 100th senior appearance, picked up Black’s kick behind to dot down.
Brown missed two consecutive attempts at goal meaning prop Harry Price’s try, converted by Donaghy, pulled Newcastle back to within two points.
Cornwall, through the introduction of giant Samoan prop Tomo Clark and hooker Nathan Conroy from the bench found another gear as the interval approached.
Indeed, Conroy scooted over from dummy-half in trademark fashion before Black, running a set move straight from a scrum, opened his account.
The visitors were in complete control at this point but in the final minute of the opening half, Tyler Hepple forced his way over the line and with Donaghy keeping his 100 per cent record from the tee intact, Cornwall only had an eight-point interval lead.
Therefore, the first points of the second half were going to be pivotal and they went to Cornwall, who scored twice in the opening stages after the turnaround.
Callum Abbott touched down for a second consecutive game and with Brown nailing a brilliant goal from the sideline, the momentum shifted to Cornwall. And it appeared that the points were heading back to the South West when Conroy repeated his first half dose to open up a 20-point lead.
Once again, though, Newcastle refused to raise the white flag as Cornwall almost imploded and two quick-fire tries from their outstanding centre Evan Lawther meant it was game very much on again.
Cornwall regrouped well, however, and Black went over for an eighth visiting try and Brown goaled again.
Visiting nerves did jangle slightly inside the final 10 minutes when Sean Croston, who spent time on loan with Cornwall last season, squeezed in out wide. Donaghy, like Brown earlier in the half, goaled from the sideline but Cornwall saw the final six minutes out comfortably.
CORNWALL: Brown, C Abbott, Nichol, Ashton, Aaronson, Punchard, Black, Ross, Collins, Dimech, Cullen, Simpson, Weetman, Interchange (all used): Clark, Bannister, Conroy, Lloyd.
Tries: Cullen (4,14), Aaronson (19), Conroy (33,49), Black, (36, 70), Abbott (45).
Goals: Brown 6/8.
NEWCASTLE THUNDER: Donaghy, Croston, Siddle, Lawther, Jeremy, D Gibbons, Shaw, Gibson, Russell, Price, J Gibbons, Burns, Lowery. Interchange (all used): Hepple, Rushworth, Skelton, Payne.
Tries: Shaw (9), Price (27), Hepple (39), Lawther (56, 60), Croston (74).
Goals: Donaghy 5/6.
Referee: Aaryn Belafonte.
Attendance: 329.