Cornwall RLFC season tickets on sale
Season tickets for Cornwall RLFC’s 2023 Betfred League One campaign are on sale.
A season ticket will cover all 10 home matches taking place during the regular season which begins in mid-February and ends over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Season tickets are split three categories - seated, adult standing and under-16s standing - and all are available to purchase.
Prices for 2023 are: Seated £79, Adult Standing £49, Under-16s standing £25.
A season ticket will save supporters almost 50% based on the purchase price of an advanced seated ticket on a match by match basis.
A similar discount percentage applies to standing adult season tickets and standing under-16s season tickets compared to both age brackets purchasing individual match tickets.
