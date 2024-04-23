By Gareth Davies
Head coach Mike Abbott has admitted to feeling ‘low’ in the aftermath of Cornwall RLFC’s home defeat at the hands of Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday.
However, the Memorial Ground chief backed his side to turn their fortunes around, starting with Sunday’s mammoth away trip to Workington Town.
The Choughs conceded 12 tries as the visitors ran out 72-6 winners.
“I’m feeling really low about the performance,” Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “I am also really frustrated and things are a little raw at the moment because Midlands were better than us in all the effort areas of the game.
“There was more desire and more enthusiasm from Midlands and that is something that I’ve never seen from a Cornwall side, and I have been involved from the very start.
“I have always said that (rugby league) is all about effort and enthusiasm. If you get that right, you have a firm footing for success. We did that for 60 minutes at Keighley and also for long spells against Oldham.
“I was hoping that the skill and execution side to our game would come to the fore but some of our basics were lacking.
He added: “However, I won’t be low for long as we will back in (training) on Tuesday looking to put things right.
“I’m confident that we can do that as well although now is the time for us as a team to prove that we are as good as I think we are. A defeat like today may say otherwise but I think people have to look at other factors before writing us off completely.
“Fair play to Midlands, they were better than us all over the park and deserved their victory, but we had to change a team which gave Oldham a real fright and that did not help.”