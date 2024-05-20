CORNWALL missed out on the NCCA T20 Finals Day after a six-wicket defeat by Berkshire in their Super 12s decider in Slough on Sunday.
Berkshire took on Shropshire in game one of the round-robin contest and eased to a six-wicket inside 14 overs after being set 136 to win.
Cornwall took on Shropshire in game two knowing a victory would take up a winner-takes-all showdown with Berkshire.
Paul Smith’s men produced a superb display after choosing to field as Shropshire rolled out for just 67.
After reaching 19-0 they remarkably stumbled to 39-7.
All of Cornwall’s six-man attack were in the wickets with Redruth’s Ellis Whiteford the pick with 3-12 from 3.5 overs.
Callington’s Ben Ellis claimed 2-13 from his four while St Austell’s Adam Snowdon chipped in with 2-8 from two overs.
Shropshire dismissed former Kent batsman Alex Blake for a second ball duck, but Matt Robins (Wadebridge) made a steady 18 not out in partnership with pro Will MacVicar (47no) as the game was wrapped up by the ten-over mark.
Cornwall were asked to bat in the decider and soon slipped to 9-3 with Blake, Robins and MacVicar all gone.
Helston’s Karl Leathley counter-attacked with 20 from just 15 balls.
Werrington’s Mark Gribble made 13 but at 59-5 the Duchy were in trouble.
However, skipper Paul Smith (31 off 29) and Max Tryfonos (35no off 31) repaired the innings which allowed Alex Bone’s rapid 34 from just 20 deliveries to get them up to a competitive 149-7.
But Berkshire knocked it off with 14 balls to spare.
Opener Johnny Connell made 61 from just 34 balls while number three Matt Dalrymple chipped in with 34 off 21 deliveries.
Former skipper Matt Robins was the pick with 2-19 from his three overs.
The two sides meet again next Sunday in the 50-over NCCA Trophy at St Austell (11am).