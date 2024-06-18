CORNWALL bounced back from their defeats to Berkshire and Oxfordshire by easing to a 124-run victory over visiting Buckinghamshire at Redruth on Sunday in their NCCA Trophy Group Three clash.
The Duchy made a competitive 245-9 at Trewirgie, which was far too much for the visitors who were dismissed in just 31.5 overs.
Cornwall knew anything but a win would knock them out of the competition ahead of Sunday’s final group match against Devon, who they now must beat by a large margin to make it through to the knockout stage.
Cornwall got off to a poor start as they fell to 26-3 with Toby Whiteford, Billy Taylor and Karl Leathley all going cheaply.
Pro Will MacVicar and Max Tryfonos then rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 60 before the latter was bowled by Thomas Hampton for 35.
MacVicar then found support from skipper Paul Smith who added 34 himself as they took the score up to 151 before the latter edged Edward Bragg behind to Ross Richardson.
MacVicar gradually upped the ante and eventually finished on 98 not out from 130 deliveries with four fours and three sixes.
Fifty was added with number eight Alex Bone before a flurry of late wickets saw them end on 245-9.
Buckinghamshire’s two big wickets to get were Cameron Hemp and former Dutch international Alexei Kervezee, and when the latter was fourth out with the score at 62, they were in trouble.
Number three Billy Meed made 33 and numbers nine to 11 all reached double figures, but change bowlers Ben Ellis (3-20 off 10) and Ellis Whiteford (4-48 off 8) backed up the work of man of the match MacVicar who finished with 3-29 from 7.5.
Cornwall now head to Cornwood on Sunday for a must-win clash against their cross-Tamar rivals (11am).