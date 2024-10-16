CORNWALL Cricket is hosting Cornwall’s first-ever LGBTQ+ cricket event on Friday, November 8.
Taking place at the Cornwall Cricket Centre, Truro College from 7pm, the National Lottery Funded event aims to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and the love for the sport within the local LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Glow in the Dark Cricket brings a fresh, electrifying twist to the traditional game.
Under the glow of UV lighting, players will be equipped with fluorescent bats, balls, and other accessories, creating a visually stunning experience that combines the excitement of cricket with the dazzling appeal of neon lights. This reimagined version of the sport adds a new dimension of fun, ensuring an evening full of thrilling action and community spirit.
The event is open to all, regardless of experience or skill level, and aims to provide a safe, inclusive space where participants can enjoy the game in a supportive and welcoming environment.
Cornwall Cricket Board community engagement Lead, Kellie Williams said: “This project is very important to me, because it demonstrates how cricket truly can be a sport for everyone. Whether you identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or you would like to show your support as an ally, then come along!
“Our free Glow in the Dark Cricket Festival will kick start Cornwall Cricket's LGBTQ+ events calendar, with lots of other exciting opportunities to look forward to in the future. These events will offer a welcoming environment for people to feel included and to have lots of fun! I'd like to express thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund for making this project possible.”
Whether an avid cricketer or simply looking for a fun and unique night out, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.