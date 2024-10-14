CARADON’S ladies third and fourth teams were in action in the West Hockey League on Saturday.
The thirds travelled to Penryn on the weekend to face Camborne School of Mines in Trelawney Division One and came away smiling after a 5-0 win.
They took the lead 15 minutes in through Lila Johns, and it was doubled six minutes later when Johns slotted home after fine work from Kerenza Bunt.
Despite captain Rachel Luiten working hard to direct play forward by adding pace and energy, the home side were relatively comfortable up to the break.
A half-time chat from Claire Brown settled the ladies down.
A short corner found Jo Maudsley whose effort struck the keeper’s pads, but she wasn’t to be denied soon after.
By the 65th minute it was 5-0 as midfielder Nicola Haigh added the fourth before Bunt rounded off the scoring.
When the hosts broke they looked dangerous, but Caradon back line stayed calm and ensured it was a clean sheet, much to the delight of Vanessa Scott, Lily Maudsley and Abbie Gregory and the rest of the team as they enjoyed their day in the Cornish sunshine.
Caradon Fourths welcomed relegated Truro Firsts in Trelawney Division Two and it was the visitors who dominated throughout, scoring six times in the first half without reply.
Caradon pulled a goal back in the second half through Jayne Longrigge following a short corner, but Truro added three more goals, taking their victory to 9-1 at the final whistle.
Despite this being Caradon's biggest loss for several seasons, they kept their heads up throughout the match, even when they lost Pippa Hedley to a head injury in the first half. The Caradon player of the match was Sophie Birch.
Truro provide the opposition again on Saturday when the seconds visit Lux Park (11am).