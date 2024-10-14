REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 43 Marlborough 36
MAN of the match George Hillson scored twice as Launceston overcame Marlborough 43-36 in a Polson Bridge thriller.
This was the first ever meeting between the two clubs following the Wiltshire side’s switch over the summer, and they had a strong Southern Hemisphere representation and were able to field nine Islanders.
Launceston were boosted by the inclusion of Argentinian full-back Jose Luis Juarez from injury as he replaced winger Cohen Larson in the only change from the 49-15 victory at Ivybridge a week earlier.
The CABs came roaring out of the blocks and continued where they left off at Cross-in-Hand as two quick tries from props Charlie Short and Mitch Hawken put them 14-0 up after eight minutes. The first after an impressive catch and drive and the second from a super running line from flanker, Lloyd Duke.
A further Hillson penalty was added, when a Marlborough back was yellow-carded for high tackle, the Polson crowd were hoping for more of the same and the CABs coaching team, were hoping for a comfortable afternoon.
However, some frustrating handling errors, balls being ripped from ball carriers and tackles not sticking in collisions allowed Marlborough to offload to their dangerous support runners.
This resulted in Marlborough pulling a try back to 17-5.
The CABs then went on the attack and another catch and drive gave Cam Fogden the opportunity to power over, from a couple of metres for a 24-5 lead.
Frustratingly, another spilt ball provided visiting fly-half Connor Hull with the opportunity to hack the ball through and dive on it for a 24-12 half-time lead; all this with Hillson off the pitch for a cynical yellow card.
The half-time focus was very much on keeping the ball for several phases to take advantage of the wearying bulk of the Marlborough pack, and to also ensure that all tackles stuck, rather than allow the Marlborough players to stay on their feet and offload at any opportunity.
However, an early score from Marlborough reduced the scoreline to 24-19, before some thrilling footwork from Hillson, saw him grab his first.
The conversion hit the post, but CABs had maintained their lead (29-19).
In fact this toing and froing was the second half in a nutshell.
The CABs knocking on, or having balls ripped from their carries was the chief culprit for handing possession over to Marlborough, who made them defend for long periods and gradually whittled down the lead.
The Wiltshire side did manage to cross a further three times, but a penalty try and a brilliant solo effort, from Hillson, down the blindside eventually got the CABs through a tricky game, against a very combative and physical opponent who brought with them one of the biggest front rows seen at Polson for many a year.
Launceston were boosted by the news that previous leaders Exmouth had lost 38-21 at Brixham, a result which allowed the Cornishmen to move up to second, just behind Saturday’s opponents Lydney who were 38-24 winners at Royal Wootton Bassett.
Saturday will provide a stern challenge for the CABs at a notoriously difficult place to go, but one which they can be successful in provided they put in a complete performance.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacments: Alex Bartlett, Seb Cox, Cohen Larson.
Tries: Short, Hawken, Fogden, Hillson (2), penalty try; Convs: Hillson (4); Pens: Hillson.
Launceston man of the match: George Hillson.