By Michael Weeks
ALL 53 matches on the opening day of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League failed to take place on Saturday.
A total of 34 were rescheduled, with the statutory seven days’ notice, while 19 other games were cancelled with the teams unable to agree to a rescheduled date. Both sides take six points.
With grounds still very wet, and a lack of preparation by groundskeepers, the prospects for the forthcoming weekend are not looking too good.
At the beginning of the week, of the 57 scheduled games, 32 had been rescheduled and seven already confirmed as cancellations.
Cornwall County Cricket Club’s competitive season begins on Sunday, April 28 with the visit of Devon for two NCCA T20 games with the fixture now switched from Werrington to St Just. Werrington have yet to be able to do any work on their cricket square.
The following Sunday Dorset are due to visit Wadebridge and the next day, Bank Holiday Monday, Cornwall travels to Salisbury to play Wiltshire.
Cornwall’s planned warm-up T20 games with the Development XI at Truro on Sunday have been cancelled due to ground conditions.
Fixtures due to go ahead or cancelled across the east section on Saturday, April 20 are as follows:
COUNTY DIVISION ONE (1pm): St Erme v Newquay; DIVISION TWO EAST (1pm): South Petherwin v Ladock; DIVISION THREE EAST (1pm): Boconnoc v Launceston – cancelled; six points each; Newquay 2 v Roche 2; Tideford v Saltash St Stephens; Werrington 3 v St Austell 3; DIVISION FOUR EAST (1pm): Duloe v Grampound Rd 3; Launceston 2 v St Neot; DIVISION FIVE EAST (1pm): St Stephen 2 v South Petherwin 2.
Keep an eye out on the relevant social media channels for updates as the week goes on as to whether any matches are on.