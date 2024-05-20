BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST TO DIVISION FOUR EAST
DIVISION TWO EAST
MENHENIOT-LOOE’S hopes of building on their superb victory at Lanhydrock were dealt a blow on Saturday as their home game with St Blazey was rained off after 27 overs with the visitors at 99-3.
Australian all-rounder Lachie Osborne took 3-24 from five overs for the hosts.
Lanhydrock were probably saved by the weather against visiting South Petherwin.
Having held Petherwin to 172-8 with Gary Jones (3-52) and Christian James (2-27) sharing five wickets, Lanhydrock would have fancied their chances.
The umpires took them off due to constant drizzle at 85-8, meaning Lanhydrock took 12 points.
At 57-2 they were doing okay with Ryan Butler making 27, but his departure to Kevin Horrell (3-18) sparked a collapse as Paul Clements (2-19 off nine) and Adrian Clements (3-20 off seven) shared five wickets.
Elsewhere in the division there were wins for Holsworthy, Bude, St Austell Seconds and Ladock.
DIVISION THREE EAST
TIDEFORD picked up their first win of the season as they beat Newquay Seconds by four wickets at the Port Eliot Estate ground.
Cornwall Over 50s left-arm seamer David Lockett claimed 4-13 from seven overs as Newquay slipped to 43-6.
Although somewhat expensive, youngsters Nasrullah Mandozai (2-32 off six) and Amaro Simpson-Thapa (2-32 off five) picked up crucial wickets either side of Chris Anderson taking the fine figures of 2-7 from his six overs as Newquay were dismissed for 91 despite two rain delays making it a 30-over game.
The home reply started in drizzle which eventually disappeared, but the hosts were in big trouble at 24-3.
But Steven Olver (24no) held his nerve to get the hosts over the line. Mandozai also chipped in with 15.
Luckett tasted defeat for the first time this season as they were beaten by a strong St Austell Thirds outfit at Wheal Eliza.
Luckett racked up 404-9 against a weakened Liskeard a week earlier, but found the going tough against a home side attack full of promising youngsters.
Ryan Brown followed up his 160 with 46, but of the rest, only Jonny Hoskin with an unbeaten 24 made much impression as they were all out for 133.
Hoskin also bowled solidly with the ball for his 2-45, but St Austell eased home with James Pook making 62.
Saltash St Stephens saw their home game with Grampound Road Seconds rained off shortly before the tea break.
The hosts were 168-8 with nine balls to go when they came off with the main contributors being Sam Renfree (36), Dan Cook (29) and David Bolland (26).
Launceston were 169-6 at Liskeard when the rain set in (report and pictures, see page 42).
DIVISION FOUR EAST
ST NEOT want to go straight back up and they eventually beat neighbours Menheniot-Looe Seconds by three wickets at Wenmouth.
Menheniot were held to 130-9 from their 40 overs despite 55 from Peter Swinford as opening bowlers Spencer Ham (2-25) and David Eldridge (3-28) shared five wickets.
St Neot were in early trouble as they lost three early ones, but Jack Kent (52no) and Chris Arthur (33) got them close before a late wobble instigated by Chris James (4-43) got the hosts worried.
Duloe’s home game with St Stephen was another to be abandoned in South East Cornwall.
The visitors were 133-3 after 33 overs with Sam Conway, Simon Massey and Matt Julian taking a wicket apiece.
Mark Trudgeon (80) and Josh Taylor (63) made half centuries as Lanhydrock racked up 229-7 at St Blazey Seconds.
Dan Peters made 75 from just 55 balls for the home side who were 121-2 when the game was abandoned.