Saturday, May 11
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Camborne – Callington 252-8 (G Wagg 72, L Lindsay 58, M Shepherd 34, M Waller 25; J Gatley 3-51, J Fontana 2-49), Camborne 252-9 (L Goldsworthy 146, J Goldsworthy 30no, L Weeks 25, J Harvey 24; M Waller 2-33, H Sawyers 2-34, B Ellis 2-42). Match Tied; 16 points each.
Helston – Werrington 199-7 (A Hodgson 71no, M Gribble 47, B Smeeth 38; S Osmont 3-24), Helston 131 (K Leathley 51, S Osmont 25, S Jenkin 21; B Smeeth 4-18, M Taskis 2-22, D Barnard 2-31). Werrington (18) beat Helston (5) by 68 runs.
Redruth – Wadebridge 106 (J Turpin 25, K Renecke 20; A MacInnes 5-21; E Whiteford 3-19), Redruth 109-8 (O Bonds 37no; C Wilson 4-45, M Lawrence 2-23). Redruth (18) beat Wadebridge (6) by two wickets.
St Austell – St Just 209 (G May 56, N Curnow 55, C Edirisinghe 21no; D Standing 3-33, C Cooke 2-28, J Carter 2-34, A Snowdon 2-44), St Austell 210-4 (C Cooke 73no, A Bone 57, D Jarman 53; C Edirisinghe 2-45). St Austell (20) beat St Just (6) by six wickets.
Truro – Truro 120 (R Harrison 39, C Gilbert 22; T Dinnis 3-18, J Ludlam 3-23), Penzance 121-4 (C Purchase 37, J Paull 31; A Yamin 3-47). Penzance (20) beat Truro (4) by six wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Beacon 171 (S James 38, D Proctor 34no, D Eathorne 22; M Davies 4-24, J Hearn 3-32), Mullion 118 (M Duck 45no, M Roberts 23; G Mankee 5-29, J Thomas 4-22). Beacon (18) beat Mullion (7) by 53 runs.
Falmouth – Falmouth 128 (J Tomlinson 26, H Roberts 24; B Brooks 3-23, D Nicholls 2-18, M Skewes 2-19), Paul 129-6 (C Goldsworthy 47, B Brooks 37; H Ayres 3-21). Paul (19) beat Falmouth (5) by four wickets.
Hayle – Hayle 159-9 (M Jenkin 39no, T Sharp 37, P Lello 23; D Neville 3-40), Grampound Road 25 (J Franklin 6-2-10-6, M Lello 4-14). Hayle (18) beat Grampound Road (4) by 134 runs.
Penzance – Newquay 313-6 (R Mangal 89, A Jenkin 83, M Hartnett 54, J Crane 48; T Eldridge 2-52, J Parker 2-59), Penzance 94 (J Parker 26, J Pentecost 22; T Chillingworth 4-12, R Mangal 3-41, J Crane 2-0). Newquay (20) beat Penzance (4) by 219 runs.
St Erme – St Erme 205 (J Evans 52, S Hooper 26, K Van Rooyen 22; S Eva 3-39, M Jenkin 2-19, R Pascoe 2-31), Camborne 145 (N Endean 32, R Pascoe 23; D Smith 3-1, S Tangye 3-32, J Evans 3-49). St Erme (19) beat Camborne (7) by 60 runs.
Wadebridge 2 v Roche – postponed to Sunday, July 21.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Liskeard – Callington 176 (Richard Brown 54, C Coates 41; H Poggenpoel 3-17, R Mitchell 2-18, G Beagley 2-35), Holsworthy 159 (J Greening 62, extras 43; S Whatley 4-37, Joe Coates 3-25). Callington (19) beat Holsworthy (8) by 17 runs.
Lanhydrock – Menheniot-Looe 128 (J Geary 29, L Osborne 25; Jacob Eldridge 3-34, Jamie Eldridge 2-2, G Jones 2-21), Lanhydrock 103 (L Buckland 37; S Nye 9-4-9-6, L Osborne 2-40). Menheniot-Looe (18) beat Lanhydrock (7) by 25 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 201-9 (S Pengelly 72, P Clements 31no, K Horrell 25no, J Masters 22; B Hunter 5-31), Bude 125 (M Mansbridge 27, W Adams 22; S Pengelly 3-38, K Horrell 2-16). South Petherwin (20) beat Bude (7) by 76 runs.
St Blazey – Ladock 157 (S Newland 62, P Morgan 31; R Dixon 5-16, Andy Thomas 3-31), St Blazey 159-3 (B Griffiths 54, M Bennetts 47, R Dixon 23, N Gowda 21). St Blazey (20) beat Ladock (4) by seven wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 176 (G Reynolds 50, extras 43, J Burnard 32, M Jolliffe 28; J Grey 3-27, Jack Carter 3-57, B Carter 2-24), St Austell 177-2 (A Connolly 72no, R Bate 65, R Bennetts 20no). St Austell (20) beat Tintagel (5) by eight wickets.
Werrington – Werrington 266-6 (R May 85, T Lyle 74, L McDonnell 29; A Gill 2-51, R Thompson 2-70), St Minver 188 (A Ash 43, J Centini 34, N Meneer 25, R Hawken 23; I Worsnip 4-30, J Seldon 3-20). Werrington (20) beat St Minver (7) by 78 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 280-6 (P Emery 76, A Gilder 72, F Matthews 45, A Tythcott 29; R Greenslade 2-38), Boconnoc 187 (Jamie Coates 26, R Foot 25, R Morgans 23, J Niblett 22; T Wright 2-31, A Tythcott 2-35, I Dean 2-38). Grampound Road (20) beat Boconnoc (7) by 93 runs.
Launceston – Launceston 212-9 (P Spry 57, extras 41, D Tilley 36, F Worth 32; B Sonley 5-35, S Smeeth 3-40), Werrington 152 (P Miller 58, E Walters 27, T May 22; D Sillifant 5-29). Launceston (20) beat Werrington (7) by 60 runs.
Luckett – Luckett 404-9 (Ryan Brown 160, A Hoskin 56, A Harley 29, A Piper 27no; C Calfe 2-44, T Walton 3-72, M Mote 2-99), Liskeard 77 (C Calfe 34no; J Hoskin 5-20, A Harley 3-11, M Southcott 2-25). Luckett (20) beat Liskeard (5) by 327 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 144 (T Rhodes 41, A Rhodes 33, D Ogden 20; C Simpson 4-10, Z Newton-Jenkins 2-18), Callington 145-8 (M Zubair 41, J Moon 23, L Hunn 20; N Ismail 4-32, C Douglas 2-15, N Tahir 2-32). Callington (ten players) (18) beat Newquay (7) by one wicket.
Roche – Roche 198-7 (N Trudgeon 51, J Connop 29no, Mark Trudgeon 24; M Mandozai 3-34, M Burnett 2-57), Tideford 191 (G Triscott 32, P Davis 22, D Lockett 20no; Martyn Trudgeon 3-37, A Green 3-38, T Eccleston 2-34). Roche (19) beat Tideford (7) by seven runs.
Saltash St Stephens – St Austell 109 (J Pook 43; T Prasad 3-29, D Bolland 2-23), Saltash St Stephens 110-2 (S Renfree 40, extras 34, S Yeo 21no). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat St Austell (3) by eight wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Menheniot-Looe – Lanhydrock 199-6 (extras 46, J Hawke 37, Jamie Taylor 35, M Trudgeon 27; S Adams 3-59), Menheniot-Looe 139 (M Wright 47, L Harbour 30, S Jordan 20; P Pretorious 4-46, S Smith 2-18, H Brown 2-35.
Newquay – Newquay 160-8 (R Bartley 43, F Ismail 36no, M Tahir 26; J Isbell 4-31, J Bailey 3-48), St Blazey 161-4 (J Bailey 55no, D McErlain 42, extras 31). St Blazey (19) beat Newquay (6) by six wickets.
Pencarrow – Duloe 188-9 (M Julian 71, W Turpin 29; E Thomson 4-45, T Jago 2-32), Pencarrow 132 (T Jago 38, T Clarke 32no; D Turpin 3-27, S Conway 3-29, T Turpin 3-44). Duloe (19) beat Pencarrow (7) by 56 runs.
St Minver – Buckland Monachorum 92 (B Berry 49; S Brill 4-27, F Day 2-15, N Hocking 2-27), St Minver 95-3 (N Kent 41, C Edwards 28no; T Halloran 2-28). St Minver (20) beat Buckland Monachorum (3) by seven wickets.
St Neot – Grampound Road 91 (T Jago 27; T Haley 4-16, D Eldridge 3-5), St Neot 95-1 (T Haley 36, A Tamblyn 26no, D Masters 20no). St Neot (20) beat Grampound Road (2) by nine wickets.
St Stephen – Launceston 97 (J Dawe 27; K Prophet 4-26, C Harris 3-13), St Stephen 98-1 (T Hooper 44no, I Nicholls 25no). St Stephen (20) beat Launceston (2) by nine wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 266-2 (Michael Taylor 112, J Miles 97, extras 30), South Petherwin 123-7 (extras 40, R Gerry 20; Mike Taylor 3-17, M Ellis 2-12). Bude (18) beat South Petherwin (4) by 143 runs.
Bugle – Roche 278-4 (J Meacock 110, C Dowle 91, A Grimes 24no), Bugle 268-3 (W Barnecut 97no, P Gribble 83, B Shepherd 30no, G Kennett 21). Roche (16) beat Bugle (7) by ten runs.
Gunnislake – Gunnislake 152 (J Organ 68no; M Liddicoat 4-26, O Matthews 4-43, B Prynn 2-30), Gorran 155-8 (H Noott 54, A Constantine 30; D Thirupuvanarajah 2-26, J Organ 2-26, L Roberts 2-35). Gorran (19) beat Gunnislake (7) by two wickets.
Holsworthy – St Stephen 276-7 (C Coad 58, extras 57, S Dowrick 56, O Budge 48no; L Chidley 2-37, A Lovejoy 2-52), Holsworthy 123 (L Piper 41, J Snell 26; O Budge 5-17, R Budge 3-42, W Harvey 2-17). St Stephen (20) beat Holsworthy (6) by 153 runs.
St Austell – Saltash St Stephens 217-5 (D Nobes 104no, extras 41, C Barlow 24; S Osborne 2-24, L Bennetts 2-51), St Austell 175-7 (M Ellison 56, T Mallet 47; M Martin 2-21). St Stephen (18) beat St Austell (6) by 42 runs.
Werrington – Wadebridge 232-7 (C Ellis 86, J Skinner 71; B Baker 2-20, D Inman 2-57), Werrington 208-7 (D Uglow 88no, extras 51, N Wills 20; D Nadarajan 2-27). Wadebridge (18) beat Werrington (8) by 24 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Lanhydrock 133 (T Miles 28, A Miles 22), Boconnoc 135-7 (R Hemmings 31, M Jenkins 22; R Pendleton 3-36, T Miles 2-9). Boconnoc (18) beat Lanhydrock (6) by three wickets.
Launceston – Launceston 129 (K Worth 95; M Luxton 3-62, B Jarram 2-13, K Hartland 2-19, D Lane 2-29), Tintagel 130-6 (B Jarram 44no, extras 44; O Jones 3-15). Tintagel (20) beat Launceston (6) by four wickets.
Duloe – Menheniot-Looe 103 (P Juckett 57; M Drown 4-8, S Rowe 3-13), St Neot 104-3 (M Copplestone 40, R Clarke 32no; P O’Connell 2-19). St Neot (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (3) by seven wickets.
St Stephen – Newquay 240-8 (J Tinson 52no, C Bishop 51, extras 39, M Jelbert 37, T Stephenson 32; S Wallace 4-25, L Hartley 2-54), St Stephen 80 (I Stephens 25; B Headland 4-18, C Bishop 4-36). Newquay (20) beat St Stephen (6) by 160 runs.
Tideford – Luckett 202-9 (S Brown 61, B Williams 34, extras 32, M Budge 28; D Hearle 3-35), Tideford 49 (M Budge 5-6, G Clements 4-5). Luckett (20) beat Tideford (5) by 153 runs.
Sunday, May 12
ECB National Club Championship (Group 10) Round 1
Helston – Helston 295-6 (K Leathley 115, D Jenkin 89, S Jenkin 41no) beat Cornwood 256-8 (M Finzel 105, J Richardson 68) by 39 runs.
Penzance – Bridgwater 220-9 (J Regan 56, K Roberts 52; C Purchase 3-16) lost to Penzance 221-5 (C Purchase 65, D Blignaut 58no, B Seabrook 33; J Lintott 4-31) by five wickets.
Voneus Village Cup (Group 29) Round 2
Grampound Road v Gulval. Gulval conceded.
St Erme – St Erme 259-4 (C Edgcombe 108no, K Van Rooyen 47) beat Constantine 226 (C Campbell 74, G Griffiths 61; C Edgcombe 3-43) by 33 runs.
Tale Millers (Payhembury) v Roche. Tale Millers conceded.