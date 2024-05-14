St Austell – St Just 209 (G May 56, N Curnow 55, C Edirisinghe 21no; D Standing 3-33, C Cooke 2-28, J Carter 2-34, A Snowdon 2-44), St Austell 210-4 (C Cooke 73no, A Bone 57, D Jarman 53; C Edirisinghe 2-45). St Austell (20) beat St Just (6) by six wickets.