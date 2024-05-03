IT’S week five of the Cornwall Cricket League season tomorrow and for many clubs it’s a case of hoping to get their first game played.
The ten ECB Cornwall Premier League teams have to wait another week to start their season following the cancellation of the T20 Kernow Crash, but there is a full programme due to take place in County Division One and the rest of the divisions, although some matches including at Launceston, Saltash St Stephens and Werrington are already cancelled due to heavy rain in recent days.
Promoted Wadebridge Seconds make the long trip down to Mullion in County Division One for their first ever campaign in tier two, and give a debut to spinner George Wilkinson who has joined from Callington.
Newquay give first appearances of the season to batsman Michael Harding and opening bowler Jack Howarth as they aim to build on their opening day at Hayle which saw the hosts in trouble at 48-6 before the rain got in the way.
Grampound Road, who won at Perranporth in the Village Cup last Sunday, have Sri Lankan all-rounder Ravindra Karunaratna back at the club and he slots into a side which also sees a debut for Sam Tyler.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE FIXTURES: Camborne 2 v Falmouth; Mullion v Wadebridge 2; Newquay v Grampound Road; Paul v Penzance 2; Roche v Hayle; St Erme v Beacon.
DIVISION TWO EAST
ST MINVER won at Callington Seconds last week to become the first side to claim a victory in the division, and they name an unchanged side for the visit of North Cornwall rivals Tintagel.
Tintagel travel down the coast with a new full-time captain in charge in Matt Jolliffe who has taken over from Ryan Pooley who has left to move to Werrington.
A new overseas is in place in Indian-born Dipesh Rajgor who lives in the UAE, but a visa delay means the seam bowling all-rounder won’t be available until next weekend at the earliest.
ST MINVER: Ben Hawken (wkt), Antony Ash, Ryan Pooley, Jonny Centini (capt), Kelvin Lockwood, Alek Gill, Reece Thompson, Rob Hawken, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery, Jack Gill.
TINTAGEL: Callum Flew, Adrian Pooley, Tom Parsons, Jordan Burnard, Matt Jolliffe (capt), Jordan Blanchard, Gyles Reynolds, Sam Abbott (wkt), Simon Fry, James Ellis, Harry Daly.
HOLSWORTHY narrowly missed out on promotion last term and have hopes of going one better.
St Blazey are the visitors to Stanhope Park tomorrow and the Trees have a very similar squad to last year with Herschelle Poggenpoel returning for a second summer as overseas, though he will miss tomorrow’s game as he doesn’t arrive in the UK until Tuesday.
Batting all-rounder Matt Shepherd has left the club for a second time to join Callington once again, but seam bowler Guy Beagley, who took 5-22 for the seconds last week on debut, has moved to the area.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack May, Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Ryan Walter (capt), Sam Stacey, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Brendan Harris, Dan Smith, Guy Beagley, Rob Mitchell, Graham Wild.
BUDE are another side with not much change to last year with batsman Warren Rumble once again leading from the front.
He is set to return to the top of the order alongside Wayne Adams.
There is disappointment with the news that last year’s overseas Brett Hunter won’t return due to a shoulder injury, and no replacement has been sorted.
A new recruit is bowling all-rounder Anthony Buchanan who has moved to the area.
Callington Seconds lost last week and they are missing both Nick Parker and Kian Burns for their trip to Bude.
Parker is missing while Burns will be turning out for Bridestowe in the Devon Cricket League A Division.
They are replaced by batsman Tom Neville and left-arm spinner Joe Coates.
BUDE: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, James Sharman, Matt Whitefield, Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, Anthony Buchanan, James Turner, Harry Dymond (wkt), Matt Mansbridge, Troy Buckingham.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Alex Robinson (wkt), Richard Brown (capt), Tom Neville, Peter Tancock, Blake Tancock, Charlie Coates, Joe Coates, Rhys Hodge, Jim Shorten, Harvey Poad, Spencer Whatley.
South Petherwin’s home game with Werrington Seconds was called off this afternoon.
Division Two East (1pm): Bude v Callington 2, Holsworthy v St Blazey, Ladock v Menheniot-Looe, St Austell 2 v Lanhydrock, St Minver v Tintagel, South Petherwin v Werrington 2 - cancelled; six points each.
The fixtures in the rest of the East divisions are as follows:
Division Three East (1pm): Boconnoc v Roche 2; Grampound Road 2 v Newquay 2; Launceston v Callington 3 – matchcancelled; six points each; Liskeard v St Austell 3; Tideford v Luckett; Werrington 3 v Saltash St Stephens – match cancelled; six points each.
Division Four East (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v Grampound Road 3; Duloe v St Neot; Lanhydrock 2 v St Stephen; Launceston 2 v St Minver 2 – match cancelled; six points each; St Blazey 2 v Pencarrow – match cancelled; six points each.
Division Five East (1pm): Gorran v South Petherwin 2; St Austell 4 v Bugle; St Stephen 2 v Bude 2; Saltash St Stephens 2 v Werrington 4 – match cancelled; six points each; Wadebridge 3 v Gunnislake – match cancelled; six points each.
Division Six East (1pm): Luckett 2 v Menheniot-Looe 3; Newquay 4 v Boconnoc 2; St Neot 2 v St Stephen 3; Tintagel 2 v Tideford 2.
There are also fixtures scheduled for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday and are as follows:
Sunday, May 5 Division Six East (1pm): Lanhydrock 3 v Launceston 3.
Monday, May 6
County Division One (1pm): Grampound Road v Paul, Newquay v Roche.
Division Two East (1pm): St Blazey v Bude.
Division Three East (1pm): Saltash St Stephens v Callington 3.
Division Four East (1pm): St Minver 2 v Lanhydrock 2; St Stephen v Menheniot-Looe 2.
Division Five East (1pm): Gorran v St Stephen 2; Gunnislake v Saltash St Stephens 2; Roche 3 v Holsworthy 2.