Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League results - Saturday, September 7
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Camborne – Wadebridge 124 (J Turpin 29, T Wood 20no; D Stephens 4-14, P Moyle 2-22). Camborne dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Camborne (11), Wadebridge (8).
Redruth – Redruth 185 (D Udayanga 67, P Howells 33no, J Hale 27, E Stoddard 23; G Stone 4-23). Penzance dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Penzance (11), Redruth (9).
St Austell – Helston 147 (K Leathley 40, S Jenkin 26, B Taylor 23; D Standing 5-41, B Sleeman 2-8), St Austell 70-1 (8) (A Snowdon 30no, S Raven 29no). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; St Austell (12), Helston (8).
Truro – Truro 250-4 (H Phillips 72, C Kent 65, J Van Greunan 61no, M Wyatt 37no; G May 2-57), St Just dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Truro (11), St Just (8).
Werrington – Werrington 262-8 (47) (V Dilshan 126, B Smeeth 39no, M Gribble 28, N Lawson 22, B Jenkin 21; M Danyaal 3-57, G Wagg 2-35, B Ellis 2-72), Callington dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Werrington (11), Callington (10).
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Falmouth – Falmouth 61 (A Angove 30; D Proctor 4-15, A Squire 2-1, C Terrill 2-12), Beacon 62-0 (B James 35no). Beacon (20) beat Falmouth (1) by ten wickets to win the division.
Grampound Road – Roche 152-7 (D Robotham 41no, R Clark 39; T Hughes 3-50, R Karunarathna 2-22), Grampound Road 156-3 (T Orpe 48no, A Lean 36, H Gregory 30no, J Mingo 28; Jason Williams 2-51). Grampound Road (18) beat Roche (4) by seven wickets.
Hayle – Hayle 224-8 (T Sharp 74, M Jenkin 68; M Fitchett 3-41, B Brooks 3-41), Paul 36-4 (7) (J Franklin 2-16, M Lello 2-17). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Hayle (12), Paul (10).
Newquay – St Erme 155 (S Tangye 39, J Evans 28, S Townsend 25, S Hooper 24; T Chillingworth 3-18, A Rhodes 3-24, J Howarth 2-28, M Hartnett 2-30), Newquay 146-5 (30) (T Chillingworth 67, A Jenkin 37no; S Tangye 3-26, S Wilcock 2-33). Rain stopped play. Newquay (20) beat St Erme (5) by 51 runs. (DLS Method) Par Score 95.
Penzance – Mullion 326-3 (J Wheatley 175no, M Blanks 62, J Dark 49; J Griffiths 2-61), Penzance 39-2 (9). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Mullion (12), Penzance (7).
Wadebridge – Camborne 181-7 (40) (W Eva 45no, M Jenkin 41, J Burrell 28, R Pascoe 21; T Clarke 2-18, C Hawken 2-22, J Beare 2-41). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Camborne (9), Wadebridge (9).
DIVISION TWO EAST
Callington – Werrington 90-9 (20) (Rich Brown 3-11, S Whatley 3-23, Rhys Hodge 2-20), Callington dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Callington (10), Werrington (8).
Ladock – Ladock 221-8 (P Morgan 57no, M Bray 51, extras 42, R Bray 43; O Peterson 3-26, S Pengelly 3-60), South Petherwin 20-0 (2.4). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Ladock (11), South Petherwin (10).
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 173-8 (C James 36, extras 32, M Horne 24; C Bingham 5-38, H Poggenpoel 2-24), Holsworthy 39-1 (7) (J Greening 19no). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Lanhydrock (10), Holsworthy (10).
Menheniot-Looe – St Austell 70-4 (14) (J Baker 32; G Francis 3-21). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Menheniot-Looe (8), St Austell (7).
St Blazey – St Blazey 146 (R Dixon 38, J Carne 34; R Hawken 3-17, K Gill 3-33, A Gill 2-25); St Minver dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; St Blazey (11), Werrington (8).
Tintagel – Tintagel 108 (M Jolliffe 40; M Williams 3-11, B Hunter 3-19, M Mansbridge 2-18, A De Rosa 2-29), Bude 109-4 (A De Rosa 27no, M Williams 21; T Parsons 2-35, H Daly 2-39). Bude (20) beat St Austell (4) by six wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Launceston – Launceston 218 (D Sillifant 53, J Dawe 49, extras 30; J Niblett 4-36, C Taylor 2-39, L Penrose 2-43), Boconnoc 110-0 (19) (R Morgans 53no; J Coates 30no). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Boconnoc (13), Launceston (11).
Liskeard – Liskeard 165-4 (33) (extras 55, B Powell 33no, C Calfe 30no; F Matthews 2-19). Grampound Road dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Liskeard (10), Grampound Road (8).
Luckett – Luckett 168-8 (Ryan Brown 52no, A Piper 52no; J Hazeldine 3-22, B Eigenmann 2-39), Callington 165-6 (C Simpson 47, B Eigenmann 22no; K Maynard 3-13, P Ingerson 2-27). Luckett (17) beat Callington (7) by three runs in a match reduced to 20 overs.
Roche – Newquay 304-4 (N Zamal 104, I Khalid 78, S Ali 70), Roche dnb. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Newquay (11), Roche (8).
Saltash St Stephens – Tideford 85-4 (25) (N Mandozai 23no; A Johnson 2-22, C Iles-Wright 2-34). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Saltash St Stephens (8), Tideford (8).
Sunday: Newquay v Luckett . Match cancelled; six points each.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Buckland Monachorum 46-0 v Menheniot-Looe. Rain stopped play; match abandoned. Buckland Monachorum (7), Menheniot-Looe (6).
Pencarrow – Pencarrow 112 (G Derry 31, A MacPhee 21; D Harland 4-27, N James 2-8, J Heaver 2-21), Lanhydrock 113-5 (M Trudgeon 21, R Butler 21; P Williams 3-26). Lanhydrock (19) beat Pencarrow (4) by five wickets.
St Minver – St Blazey 215-6 (G Taylor 60, D Fitzpatrick 46, D Kendall 45; J Gill 2-32 N Meneer 2-52), St Minver 194 (J Keast 48, N Kent 39, J Gill 33, S Hocking 22; S Vincent 4-51, S Gilks 2-40). St Blazey (20) beat St Minver (7) by 21 runs.
St Neot – Launceston 92, St Neot 94-1. St Neot (20) beat Launceston (2) by nine wickets to win the division.
St Stephen – Newquay 125-5 (T Backway 42, G Booth 27no; K Prophet 3-20), St Stephen 68-5 (T Hooper 28no; A Mills 4-19). Match abandoned; St Stephen (9), Newquay (11).
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Wadebridge 182-4 (J Skinner 87no, T Wilson 33no; D Piper 2-37), Bude 183-3 (Michael Taylor 86no, extras 41, M Bell 26no). Bude (17) beat Wadebridge (5) by seven wickets.
Gorran – Gorran 244-6 (T Sarucan 72, L Bunney 69, J Goostery 28, A Constantine 20; S Bennetts 2-38), St Austell 81-1 (M Ellison 56no, T Osborne 20no). Match abandoned; Gorran (11), St Austell (11).
Gunnislake – Roche 103 (J Allen 45, D Bevan 20; J Boundy 4-14, L Roberts 3-22), Gunnislake 104-4 (J Boundy 52). Gunnislake (20) beat Roche (4) by six wickets.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 259-7 (L Piper 72, D Tape 50no, A Lovejoy 45no, S Stacey 22; J Roberts 4-46, D Nobes 2-33), Saltash St Stephens 97 (D Nobes 35, J Roberts 23; J May 6-3-5-5). Holsworthy (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (5) by 162 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin v St Stephen. Match cancelled; six points each.
Werrington – Bugle 181-9 (extras 33, A Osborne 31, B Shepherd 31, W Barnecut 31no, N Couchman 22no; T Petherick 5-29, E Horrell 3-33), Werrington 42-4 (T Jasper 18no; N Couchman 2-8). Match abandoned; Werrington (11), Bugle (12).
DIVISION SIX EAST
Launceston – Luckett 195-7 (M Townsend 56 ret, B Williams 47, M Budge 37; C Alford 3-28, P Wilton 2-14), Launceston 138 (P Wilton 45, P Webber 27; Maisie Clements 4-10, A Skeet 3-42). Luckett (19) beat Launceston 6) by 57 runs.