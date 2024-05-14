COUNTY DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, MAY 11
LEADERS Newquay picked up a comfortable 20 points on Saturday as they thrashed struggling Penzance Seconds by 219 runs at St Clare.
Penzance have lost the majority of last year’s squad and are set for a tough season, and Newquay took advantage in racking up 313-6.
After openers Joe Crane (48) and Matt Hartnett (54) set the platform, eighties from Rahim Mangal (89) and Adam Jenkin (83) at better than a run-a-ball kept the runs coming.
Tilly Eldridge (2-52) and Jack Parker (2-59) got some reward.
Penzance were then dismissed for just 94.
Mangal claimed 3-41 while Australian Toby Chillingworth took 4-12.
A remarkable spell of seam and swing bowling from Hayle duo James Franklin and Matt Lello gave their side a 134-run success over visiting Grampound Road.
The away side would have fancied their chances after being set 160 to win
Thirties from Max Jenkin (39 off 104) and former Cornwall skipper Tom Sharp (37) got Hayle to 159-9 from their 50 overs, while David Neville took 3-40 with his off-spin.
But what transpired after tea was remarkable as the Road lasted just 12.5 overs to be dismissed for 25.
While Lello’s 4-14 was good, Franklin had the figures of 6-10 from his six overs, two of which were maidens.
Paul enjoyed a four-wicket victory at Falmouth with the bowlers providing the platform.
The hosts were dismissed for just 129 at Trescobeas as although seven batsmen reached double figures, only James Tomlinson (26) and Harry Roberts (22) passed 20.
Ben Brooks took 3-23 while Damon Nicholls (2-18) and Matt Skewes (2-19) went at less than two an over.
Falmouth’s bowlers, led by the promising Haydn Ayres (3-21 off six), were right in the game at 25-4, but 37 from Brooks plus a rapid 47 (28 balls) from wicket-keeper Charlie Goldsworthy got the job done.
Beacon ground out a 54-run victory over visiting Mullion at Tolcarne Road.
Having been in trouble at 93-5 despite 38 from opener Sam James, it required 34 not out from Darren Proctor to get them up to a competitive 171 all out.
Joss Hearn took 3-32 while Mathew Davies claimed 4-24 towards the end.
Beacon have arguably the best opening attack in the division in Gareth Mankee and Jordan Thomas, and they soon ensured the visitors were in trouble.
Kiwi Michael Blanks was bowled fifth ball for nought by Mankee, and from there they slipped to 52-7.
Martin Duck and wicket-keeper Max Roberts dug in superbly for a partnership of 62, but when Roberts was out for 23, the final two wickets added just four.
Duck ended unbeaten on 45 with Mankee (5-29) and Thomas (4-22) sharing nine wickets.
St Erme defeated visiting Camborne Seconds by 60 runs at Castle Field.
The home innings never got going as they would like, but they still reached 205 all out.
After skipper Kyle Van Rooyen made 22 from just 16 balls, opener Jack Evans made a steady 52.
Bits and pieces from the rest, including 26 from Cornwall Over 50s captain Sean Hooper, gave them maximum batting points.
Martin Jenkin was the pick with 2-19 from his ten overs while Ryan Pascoe (2-31) and Sam Eva (3-39) shared five wickets.
Camborne were soon in trouble at 77-6 with first change bowlers Shane Tangye (3-32) and Jack Evans (3-49) doing most of the damage.
Skipper Nigel Endean weighed in with 32 as he found support from Jensen Burrell (17) and Piran Moyle (8), but the end came at 145.
Dylan Smith took 3-1 from 1.4 overs at the end.
The match between Wadebridge Seconds and Roche was postponed with Egloshayle Park still not quite ready following the poor winter weather. It’s been rearranged for Sunday, July 21.