THE Cornwall Cricket League have announced the divisions ahead of the 2023 season gets which gets underway in April.
The first Saturday of the season takes place on April 15 and will follow a similar pattern as usual.
For top flight clubs which include Callington and Werrington, the season starts with the T20 Kernow Crash, where the ten clubs are split into two groups of five and play back-to-back matches against the same opposition on the same day.
The first four Saturdays are made up of those fixtures with two games in each pool plus an X Group match where a team from both pools are paired against each other.
The top two from each pool go through to a Finals Day, usually at Grampound Road later in the season.
The ECB Cornwall Premier League gets underway on May 13 and will consist of 18 fixtures with each side playing each other home and away.
From County Division One down to Division Five, clubs are in leagues made up of 12 teams. They play each other home and away to make up 22 fixtures, the last of which will be played on Saturday, September 9.
Division Six West and East are made up of seven teams, meaning they will play each other three times, while Division Six Central has 11 teams where they face off twice.
The county finals will be played on Saturday, September 16.
See next week’s paper to find out which clubs are in which division.