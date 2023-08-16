CORNWALL’S cricketers will compete in Division One of the NCCA Western Division next summer after sealing the title in Wales yesterday.
Their draw against Wales National County at Abergavenny ensured that Paul Smith’s side are in the top division for the first time since the restructure last season.
In a game heavily affected by the weather, the Welshmen were always well ahead after centuries from Harry Friend and former St Just and Penzance professional Brad Wadlan helped them reach 352-7 from their allotted 90 overs.
Cornwall responded with a score of 251 all out, and after Wales declared their second innings on 149-4, it meant Cornwall required 251 for victory from 55 overs.
But knowing that the nine points they would get from a draw was enough, the captains – Paul Smith and Cam Herring – shook hands at the start of the final hour with Cornwall 145-3 (38 overs) to allow the Duchy the chance to celebrate.
Werrington’s Adam Hodgson made 41 in the second innings for Cornwall, while Callington’s Ben Ellis took 1-49 from 15 overs in the second innings.