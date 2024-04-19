By Michael Weeks
THE wet weather of the winter has had a major effect on the early season fixtures for Cornwall CCC.
The pre-season game against the Development XI at Truro this Sunday (April 21) has been cancelled.
Next Sunday was supposed to see Werrington host a double-header in the NCCA T20 competition against Devon.
But due to the extremely wet weather, Werrington CC has been unable to start preparations.
St Just CC on the coast in the far west are hopeful of being able to stage and the county club has agreed to switch venues. to be proactive and hopefully get the games on.
The NCCA T20 games v Dorset on Sunday, May 5 will now be at Truro with Wadebridge also out of action.
Wadebridge CC statement said: "We don’t feel we can put the game on a pitch of sufficient quality following the atrocious weather over the winter.
“We have yet to get heavy machinery onto the square and the effect of the rains and tides has had on the grass coverage on the square has been significant.
"It is of course not something we wanted to do, but feel that it is the best option for the team to play elsewhere on a ground that will be in a greater state of readiness than ours."