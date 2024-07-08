Selected and competing for Ireland in the 2018 Six Nations Under 20s Championship, in the same year James joined the Munster academy before being promoted to the senior squad on a one-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 season. He made his senior competitive debut away to Wasps in the Champions Cup and then, after signing a two-year contract extension in January 2022, had the opportunity to next sign for Ulster, from where he joins the Cornish Pirates.