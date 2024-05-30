By Phil Westren
LOOKING ahead to next season, the Cornish Pirates are pleased to announce that scrum-half Dan Hiscocks has signed a contract with the club.
Surrey-born Dan, aged 23, is a former Wales U16/18/19s international who first played rugby at under 7s level for Llandovery.
He also later played for Brecon and for the Ospreys under 18s team, and then in senior rugby for Aberavon, London Welsh, Blackheath, Rosslyn Park, and Ealing Trailfinders, from where he joins the Cornish Pirates.
Keen to help Dan grow his game, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “Dan has an excellent mindset, and he still wants to grow his game. He has also experienced useful exposure at Ealing Trailfinders and at Rosslyn Park, getting good minutes under his belt.
“Impressing also is Dan’s sound all round game, so I am very much looking forward to working with him and helping him to progress still further.”