By Phil Westren
TWO players who have arrived at the Cornish Pirates on loan from Ealing Trailfinders for next season are lock/backrower Matt Cannon and centre Harry Yates.
Hertfordshire-born Matt, aged 22, is a former Saracens Academy under 18s member and diligent performer who has played for Old Albanians, Hertfordshire, and for Brunel University where he was chairman of the rugby society.
As for Harry, the 23-year-old was born in Kingston upon Thames but has played most of his rugby up north. His previous clubs include Harrogate, Northumbria University, and Darlington Mowden Park. He has also represented the Apache 7s and Speranza 7s teams.
Speaking with reference to this latest player news, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “Continuing our good relations with Ealing Trailfinders sees these two young players pleasingly arrive with us on loan.
“Matt is a big and physical forward who is keen and hardworking. He is looking to progress his game and make an impression at Championship level so we will be naturally keen to play our part.
“Harry joined the Trailfinders halfway through last season from Darlington Mowden Park. He too is big and physically strong, has a lot of growth in him, and is also keen to put his stamp on the game in the Championship. His presence will also create a lot of competition in his area within the squad, which is always a good thing.”