THE Cornish Pirates have recently announced two more signings ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.
The first of those is prop forward, Ollie Andrews.
Truro-born, 24-year-old Ollie is a former England Students player who returns home to Cornwall after spending two seasons at Coventry.
Having first played rugby aged five at Polwhele House School, Ollie later attended Truro School and played at Truro RFC.
He was a member of the Exeter Chiefs Academy before then going to Cardiff Metropolitan University where he also featured in the ‘A’ league for Welsh regional team Ospreys.
Reflecting on the news, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver, said: “Returning home to Cornwall, we expect Ollie to be a great fit as someone who is a big and athletic young man, with bags of potential going forward.
“Aiming to develop his game still further, including set piece work, we are excited and keen to getting him here, as we look forward to seeing him fired up and ready to go.”
Also heading to the Mennaye Field is 23-year-old Welshman Cameron ‘Cam’ Jones.
Bridgend-born Cam is a scrum-half who, after first playing rugby for his local club Maesteg Harlequins, was part of the Ospreys regional pathway.
He played regional age grade rugby and for Wales at under 16s level and qualifying through his Scottish grandfather also played for Scotland under 18s.
During his time north of the border, Cam became part of the Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors setups, and whilst with Edinburgh played alongside present Cornish Pirates fly-half Bruce Houston.
Looking forward to working with Cam, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, has said: “A player who has had good exposure at United Rugby Championship (URC) level, Cam has previously teamed up with Bruce whilst playing in Scotland for Edinburgh A.
“Also, importantly, as gifted young player he is hungry to push his game on still further and I am very much looking forward to working with him and Dan Hiscocks in the scrum-half department.”