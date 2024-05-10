Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, in which Cornish Pirates’ full-back Kyle Moyle will proudly mark his 150th appearance for the club, coach Louie Tonkin has said: “Coventry are technically still in the fight for the league, so will arrive at the Mennaye Field naturally extra keen to win. They form a dangerous outfit who have a good kicking game and a fine set of backs, who we will strive to nullify. Also, from a general perspective, following last weekend’s performance at Nottingham we will want to be a bit tighter around certain fundamental aspects of our game.”