After more than two decades at the helm, through seven league promotions and loads of young Cornish lads given a professional sports career, regrettably, due to ill health, I announced a Sunset Plan in 2022 that gave a final tranche of funding to the Cornish Pirates. That Sunset Plan gave time for the RFU to come to sensible decisions about the operation of the Championship, and for new investors to get to know the strength of the club, its players, supporters, and the beauty of Cornwall itself.