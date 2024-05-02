SEVEN games were played on the field in the eastern half of Cornwall last night.
Up at Step Five, Saltash United rounded off their Western League Premier Division campaign with a 1-1 draw at St Blazey.
The in-form Joe Preece slotted the Ashes in front after 11 minutes, but Blazey’s Luke Cloke ran clear to equalise before the end of the first half to make it three goals in two games.
The eagerly-anticipated Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final at Launceston went the way of St Austell as their 1-0 victory over Liskeard ensures they remain on course for a league and cup double.
The Lillywhites won it in the 43rd minute through Liam Eddy’s header.
Liskeard saw midfielder Cal Merrin sent off on 62 minutes for pushing Ollie Brokenshire into the stand, and despite creating some late chances, couldn’t force extra-time as the Saints booked a final with Falmouth Town at Wendron on May 12.
There was no action in SWPL Premier West, but a handful of games were played in the St Piran League East divisions.
In Division One East, title-chasing St Minver remain on course for the title after a 3-2 victory over Nanpean Rovers.
The Greens – Rob and Ed – were the heroes for the Blues, with Rob’s double after 70 and 75 minutes proving crucial.
They sit level on points with a game in-hand over leaders Foxhole Stars who thrashed St Columb Major 9-3 the night before.
Elsewhere in the division, third bottom Roche missed the chance to extend their four-point lead over second bottom St Columb Major as they were beaten 2-0 by tenth-placed Torpoint Athletic Thirds who scored through Lucas Walters (58) and Darren Hicks (70).
Leaders Lifton missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of Division Two East after being held to a 3-3 draw by mid-table Dobwalls Reserves.
Lifton scored through Ben Hodge, Dan Altaan and Alex Parnell with Dobwalls replying through Adam King, Scott Corson and Jordan West.
Tuesday night saw Pensilva held to a 1-1 draw at Saltash United Thirds, but Barry Rutherford’s side missed the opportunity and are now three clear but having played three more times.
Most importantly, they are four points clear of third-placed St Teath with both teams having three games remaining.
St Teath beat Mevagissey 5-3 on Tuesday night with Nathan Smith (2), Ollie Edwards, Andrew Burden and James Mountain all on target.
In Division Three East, Bude Town were handed the title over the weekend after Bodmin Dragon couldn’t raise a side for last night’s game, which meant the other game was between second bottom Looe Town Reserves and their mid-table St Dominick counterparts.
No-one could quite have expected the scoreline as Looe ran out 11-0 winners, seven of which came in the second half.
Josh Doney helped himself to a hat-trick, Sean Caudwell a double as well as efforts from Barny Stephenson, Tiago Bond, Reece Willmott, Josh Pearn, Philippos Kombostiotis and Elliot Stone.
There was one game in Division Four East as bottom side Lostwithiel Reserves beat their Boscastle counterparts 3-1 with Josh Cook notching a hat-trick.
Sub Ollie Davis got the Boscastle goal.
Results – Wednesday, May 1
Western League, Premier Division: St Blazey 1 Saltash United 1.
Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final at Launceston: Liskeard Athletic 0 St Austell 1.
St Piran League, Division One East: Roche 0 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2, St Minver 3 Nanpean Rovers 2.
Division Two East: Lifton 3 Dobwalls Res 3.
Division Three East: Bude Town Res v Bodmin Dragon- home walkover, Looe Town Res 11 St Dominick Res 0.
Division Four East: Lostwithiel Res 3 Boscastle Res 1.