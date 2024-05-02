By Kevin Marriott at Pennygillam
CORNWALL SENIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL
Liskeard Athletic 0 St Austell 1
ST AUSTELL will face Falmouth Town in the Cornwall Senior Cup final at Wendron on Sunday, May 12 after a slender victory over rivals Liskeard at Pennygillam on Wednesday.
Liam Eddy’s goal just before half-time proved to be enough to send the Lillywhites through, but they were forced to defend very deep in the second half as Liskeard, reduced to 10 men for the last half hour after Cal Merrin’s red card, piled on the pressure.
This was only the second time all season that the Blues had failed to score – the other being at Holsworthy last week – and they will be kicking themselves at the opportunities spurned against the team who pipped them to the SWPL Premier West title and promotion.
The teams have played each other four times this season, with St Austell knocking Liskeard out of the Walter C Parson League Cup and now the Senior Cup, as well as beating them 6-2 at Poltair in the league and drawing 3-3 at Lux Park earlier in the season.
Both sides went into Wednesday’s semi-final without key players – top scorer Adam Carter for the Lillywhites and skipper Max Gilbert for the Blues, who were on holiday – but the match started very brightly.
Merrin caused problems along the left after only seven minutes and it took a clearance inside the six-yard box to deny him a goal.
Two minutes later at the other end, Liskeard keeper Cory Harvey made a fine save to push a Neil Slateford free-kick around the post.
As the half progressed, Liskeard looked the more likely to score and after another Merrin shot was half cleared by Shaw, striker Mike Smith lifted his effort over.
The Blues were made to pay for their misses when St Austell swept ahead two minutes before the break with Eddy rising at the near to send his glancing header wide of Harvey into the far corner.
And the Lillywhites could have doubled their lead before the break with chances for Shaw and Jake Miller, but both of their shots were blocked inside the six-yard box.
Liskeard came out for the second half all guns blazing and within a couple of minutes they could have been level. A pinpoint cross from the left by Jarrad Woods picked out Dan Jennings on the far post but he volleyed into the side netting.
The Blues’ momentum was interrupted in the 62nd minute when Merrin was shown a straight red by referee Robert Fleetham for pushing Ollie Brokenshire over a low wall in front of the stand opposite the dugouts.
Liskeard continued to press hard for an equaliser and only a brilliant block by Tom Whipp prevented Macauley Thorp from scoring in the 76th minute.
Their best chance came four minutes later when substitute James Rowe produced an excellent cross from the right which picked out Jennings at the near post. Nine out of 10 times he scores, but this time he fired the ball inches wide.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey; Josh McCabe, Matt Outtram (Will Westlake 31), Harvey Mullis (James Rowe 69), Macauley Thorp (Will Gilbert 84), Ruben Kane (Tom Savigar 79), Cal Merrin, Jarrad Woods, Mike Smith, Dan Jennings, Ben Collins. Sub not used: Sam Borthwick (gk). ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings; Jake Shaw, Martyn Duff, Henry Wilson, Ollie Brokenshire, Tom Whipp, Neil Slateford, Matt Searle, Liam Eddy (Tom Guest 82), George Marris (Kyle Marks 82), Jake Miller. Subs not used: Harvey Hann, Ben Thomas, Noah Teagle. Men of the Match. Liskeard – Jarrad Woods; St Austell – Henry Wilson.